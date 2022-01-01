About this Specialization

This Specialization is intended for IT professionals who want to learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build their foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure. Through five courses, you will prepare to take the DP-900 exam. This program will prepare you to take up Data Engineer, Data Analyst, and Database Administrator roles. You will explore the roles, tasks, and responsibilities in the world of data. You will explore relational data offerings, provisioning and deploying relational databases, and querying relational data through cloud data solutions with Microsoft Azure. You will explore non-relational data offerings, provisioning and deploying non-relational databases, and non-relational data stores, and the processing options available for building data analytics solutions in Microsoft Azure. You will explore Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Databricks, and Azure HDInsight and learn what Power BI is, including its building blocks and how they work together. This Specialization will prepare you to take the DP-900: Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals exam. Upon completion of the Specialization, you will be offered a discount to the Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals Certification Exam to be redeemed at Pearson Vue, Microsoft's proctor exam site. Limited discount vouchers are available on first-come-first-serve basis. Coursera and Microsoft may end the offer at any time.
Explore Core Data Concepts in Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Azure SQL

Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB

Modern Data Warehouse Analytics in Microsoft Azure

Microsoft

