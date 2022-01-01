- Describe how to work with relational data on Azure
- Describe core data concepts
- Describe how to work with non-relational data on Azure
- Describe an analytics workload on Azure
- Describe core data concept
- Identify how data is defined and stored
- Describe data job roles
- Describe and differentiate batch and streaming data
- Identify characteristics of relational and non-relational data
- Describe the characteristics of relational data
- Describe types of non-relational and NoSQL databases
- Define types of non-relational data
Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Launch Your Career in Data Science. Learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build their foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure.
Offered By
What you will learn
The fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, basic skilling in cloud data services, and cloud data services within Microsoft Azure.
Processing options for building data analytics solutions in Azure. You will explore Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Databricks, and Azure HDInsight.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will engage in interactive exercises throughout this program that offers opportunities to practice and implement what they are learning. They use the Microsoft Learn Sandbox. This a free environment that allows learners to explore Microsoft Azure and get hands-on with live Microsoft Azure resources and services.
For example, when you learn about provisioning Azure relational database services, you will work in a temporary Azure environment called the Sandbox. The beauty about this is that you will be working with real technology but in a controlled environment, which allows you to apply what you learn, and at your own pace.
You will need a Microsoft account to sign into the Sandbox. If you don't have one, you can create one for free. The Learn Sandbox allows free, fixed-time access to a cloud subscription with no credit card required. Learners can safely explore, create, and manage resources without the fear of incurring costs or "breaking production".
Some basic awareness of computing and Internet concepts, and an interest in extracting insights from data.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Explore Core Data Concepts in Microsoft Azure
In this course, you will learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build your foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure. You will identify and describe core data concepts such as relational, non-relational, big data, and analytics, and explore how this technology is implemented with Microsoft Azure. You will explore the roles, tasks, and responsibilities in the world of data.
Microsoft Azure SQL
In this course, you will learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build your foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure. You will explore relational data offerings, provisioning and deploying relational databases, and querying relational data through cloud data solutions with Microsoft Azure. You will learn you'll learn about SQL. You'll see how it's used to query and maintain data in a database, and the different dialects that are available.
Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB
In this course, you will learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build your foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure. You will explore non-relational data offerings, provisioning and deploying non-relational databases, and non-relational data stores with Microsoft Azure.
Modern Data Warehouse Analytics in Microsoft Azure
In this course, you will learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build your foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure. You will explore the processing options available for building data analytics solutions in Azure. You will explore Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Databricks, and Azure HDInsight.
Offered by
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
