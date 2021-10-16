In this course, you will learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build your foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure. You will explore non-relational data offerings, provisioning and deploying non-relational databases, and non-relational data stores with Microsoft Azure.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Successful students should start with some basic awareness of computing and Internet concepts, and an interest in extracting insights from data.
- Identify basic management tasks for non-relational data
- Describe non-relational data workloads
- Describe non-relational data offerings on Azure
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Explore Non-relational Data Offerings in Microsoft Azure
In this module, you will learn about Azure Table Storage, Azure Blob Storage, Azure File Storage, and Azure Cosmos DB, and explore situations for using them.
Explore Provisioning and Deploying Non-relational Data Services in Microsoft Azure
in this module, you will learn how to provision and configure Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Data Lake , Azure Blob Storage, and Azure File Storage.
Manage Non-relational Data Stores in Microsoft Azure
In this module, you will learn how to upload and retrieve data held in Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Blob storage, and Azure File storage.
About the Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization
This Specialization is intended for IT professionals who want to learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build their foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure. Through five courses, you will prepare to take the DP-900 exam.
