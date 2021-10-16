About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Beginner Level

Successful students should start with some basic awareness of computing and Internet concepts, and an interest in extracting insights from data.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Identify basic management tasks for non-relational data
  • Describe non-relational data workloads
  • Describe non-relational data offerings on Azure
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Explore Non-relational Data Offerings in Microsoft Azure

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Explore Provisioning and Deploying Non-relational Data Services in Microsoft Azure

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Manage Non-relational Data Stores in Microsoft Azure

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

