In this course, you will learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build your foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure. You will explore the processing options available for building data analytics solutions in Azure. You will explore Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Databricks, and Azure HDInsight.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Successful students should start with some basic awareness of computing and Internet concepts, and an interest in extracting insights from data.
Processing options for building data analytics solutions in Azure. You will explore Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Databricks, and Azure HDInsight.
- Describe data ingestion and processing on Azure
- Describe the components of a modern data warehouse
- Describe data visualization in Microsoft Power BI
- Describe analytics workloads
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
Data Ingestion, Storage, and Processing in Microsoft Azure
In this module, you will examine the components of a modern data warehouse. Understand the role of services like Azure Databricks, Azure Synapse Analytics, and Azure HDInsight. See how to use Azure Synapse Analytics to load and process data. You will explore the different data ingestion options available when building a data warehouse, and see how to use Azure Data Factory to ingest data. You will also explore Azure services for performing data analytics.
Get Started Building with Power BI
In this module, you will learn what Power BI is, including its building blocks and how they work together.
This course isn't hands on like the other ones in the specialization as the topics are slightly theoretical in nature. But the quality is still good.
This Specialization is intended for IT professionals who want to learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build their foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure. Through five courses, you will prepare to take the DP-900 exam.
