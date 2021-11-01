About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Beginner Level

Successful students should start with some basic awareness of computing and Internet concepts, and an interest in extracting insights from data.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Processing options for building data analytics solutions in Azure. You will explore Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Databricks, and Azure HDInsight.

Skills you will gain

  • Describe data ingestion and processing on Azure
  • Describe the components of a modern data warehouse
  • Describe data visualization in Microsoft Power BI
  • Describe analytics workloads
Beginner Level

Successful students should start with some basic awareness of computing and Internet concepts, and an interest in extracting insights from data.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Data Ingestion, Storage, and Processing in Microsoft Azure

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 64 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Get Started Building with Power BI

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM MODERN DATA WAREHOUSE ANALYTICS IN MICROSOFT AZURE

About the Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep

