Build A Data Warehouse in Azure
Build A Data Warehouse in Azure

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: EDUCBA

Beginner level

Recommended experience

14 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Master the foundational and advanced concepts of Azure Synapse Analytics, including data warehousing fundamentals and design principles.

  • Gain practical skills in provisioning workspaces, integrating data, and ensuring security and compliance in data management processes.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

39 assignments

There are 12 modules in this course

This module provides a foundational understanding of data warehousing, emphasizing its significance in modern data-driven environments. Participants will explore the critical role of data warehousing and discern between data warehouse and data lake architectures, understanding their respective benefits and use cases. By identifying key components and various types of data warehouses, participants will gain insight into their architectural structures, enabling them to comprehend how data is organized and accessed within these systems. Learners will build a strong foundation in data warehousing concepts essential for effective data management and analysis strategies.

What's included

7 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module offers an in-depth exploration of the Azure Data Platform, providing participants with the knowledge and skills needed to harness its features effectively. Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of Azure Synapse Analytics, learning how to leverage its capabilities for efficient data analytics and processing workflows. Additionally, participants will delve into the architecture and functionalities of Azure SQL Data Warehouse, equipping them with the tools to implement big data solutions effectively. Participants will learn how to maximize the potential of the Azure Data Platform for data management, analytics, and processing tasks.

What's included

6 videos4 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module focuses on imparting best practices for designing, loading data, and managing SQL pools within Azure Synapse Analytics. Participants will learn essential selection criteria for Azure data services customized to meet their data warehousing requirements efficiently. Moreover, they will grasp key data modeling considerations and self-service ETL techniques crucial for effective data warehouse design. Participants will gain the necessary knowledge and skills to optimize their data warehousing processes using Azure Synapse Analytics, ensuring robustness and efficiency in their data management workflows.

What's included

11 videos4 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module is designed to equip participants with advanced skills in data extraction and loading processes to enhance their proficiency in data warehouse design and implementation. Participants will delve into various data transformation methods and techniques essential for efficiently loading and managing data in the warehouse. By the end of the module, participants will have the knowledge and skills necessary to optimize data warehouse processes, ensuring smooth and efficient data management workflows.

What's included

7 videos3 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module provides participants with a comprehensive understanding of Azure Synapse Analytics, a powerful tool for data processing in the cloud. Participants will learn about the operations and potential use cases of Azure Synapse Analytics, exploring its versatility in handling various data processing tasks. Through detailed exploration of its key features and capabilities, participants will gain valuable insight into how Azure Synapse Analytics can streamline data processing workflows effectively. By the end of the module, participants will be equipped with the knowledge and insight needed to leverage Azure Synapse Analytics for efficient and scalable data processing solutions in their organizations.

What's included

5 videos3 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, participants will learn the essential steps to provision an Azure Synapse Analytics workspace efficiently using various methods and tools. They will delve into configuring data warehouse storage and compute resources effectively through Azure Portal and Synapse Studio, ensuring optimal performance and scalability. Additionally, participants will gain a deep understanding of configuring authentication and access control to manage security effectively within Azure Synapse Analytics. By the end of this module, participants will be proficient in provisioning, configuring, and securing Azure Synapse Analytics workspaces, enabling them to harness its full potential for data analytics and processing tasks.

What's included

12 videos1 reading4 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module explores the diverse data ingestion and integration options within Azure Synapse Analytics, providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of effective data management strategies. Participants will learn about the different methods available for ingesting and integrating data into Azure Synapse Analytics, enabling seamless data flow and integration across various sources. Additionally, participants will gain knowledge on orchestrating data workflows using pipelines and activities within Azure Synapse Analytics, ensuring efficient data processing and transformation. By mastering these concepts, participants will be equipped to streamline data management processes and optimize data workflows effectively using Azure Synapse Analytics.

What's included

4 videos3 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module provides participants with a fundamental understanding of Apache Spark within Azure Synapse Analytics, focusing on data analysis and visualization techniques. Participants will learn the basics of Apache Spark and its integration with Azure Synapse Analytics, enabling efficient data processing and analysis. Through practical demos, participants will gain experience in performing data exploration and analysis tasks using Apache Spark, enhancing their proficiency in data visualization and analysis. By mastering these concepts, participants will be equipped to leverage Apache Spark effectively for insightful data analysis and visualization within Azure Synapse Analytics environments.

What's included

5 videos3 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module focuses on enhancing data processing efficiency in Azure Synapse Analytics through performance optimization and scaling techniques. Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of various optimization strategies and scaling options available in Azure Synapse Analytics. Additionally, participants will learn query performance tuning and optimization techniques to improve the efficiency of data processing tasks. By mastering these techniques, participants will be able to optimize performance and scale effectively in Azure Synapse Analytics, ensuring efficient data processing and analysis in large-scale data environments.

What's included

5 videos3 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module focuses on techniques to enhance query performance and optimize data retrieval efficiency in data warehouses. Participants will learn about partitioning data, understanding its significance in improving query performance. Additionally, participants will explore how to select the appropriate distribution strategy for data warehouse tables, optimizing query performance further. By understanding these concepts and strategies, participants will be equipped to effectively optimize query performance in data warehouse environments, ensuring efficient data retrieval and analysis processes.

What's included

6 videos3 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module delves into implementing robust security measures and ensuring compliance in Azure Synapse Analytics deployments. Participants will learn how to implement encryption for data at rest and in transit, enhancing data security effectively. Additionally, they will understand compliance requirements and data governance principles tailored to Azure Synapse Analytics deployments, ensuring adherence to regulatory standards and organizational policies. By comprehending these concepts and practices, participants will be equipped to establish a secure and compliant environment in Azure Synapse Analytics, safeguarding data integrity and confidentiality while meeting regulatory obligations.

What's included

6 videos3 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module provides comprehensive guidance on scaling, monitoring, and visualizing data in Azure Synapse Analytics. Participants will learn effective techniques to scale compute resources to meet performance and capacity demands efficiently. Furthermore, they will gain insights into monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimizing Apache Spark performance to ensure smooth data processing workflows. Additionally, participants will learn how to leverage Power BI for effective data visualization, enhancing data insights and presentation capabilities. By mastering these skills, participants will be well-equipped to manage and optimize data processing tasks while leveraging visualization tools to derive meaningful insights from their data.

What's included

6 videos3 assignments1 discussion prompt

EDUCBA
36 Courses11,552 learners

