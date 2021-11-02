Learner Reviews & Feedback for Modern Data Warehouse Analytics in Microsoft Azure by Microsoft
In this course, you will learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build your foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure. You will explore the processing options available for building data analytics solutions in Azure. You will explore Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Databricks, and Azure HDInsight.
This is the fourth course in a program of five courses to help prepare you to take the Exam DP-900: Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals. so that you can demonstrate that you have a foundational knowledge of the core database concepts in a cloud environment.
This course is ideal for IT professionals who want to learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build their foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure with a view to taking up roles as Data Engineers and Database Administrators. It is also suitable for working database professionals looking for additional skills or credentials to showcase expertise in a cloud environment and IT professionals looking to specialize in the specific area of Azure data.
To be successful in this course, you need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language. Successful Azure Data Fundamentals students start with some basic awareness of computing and Internet concepts, and an interest in extracting insights from data. It is an advantage to have experience using a web browser, familiarity with basic data-related concepts, such as working with tables of data in a spreadsheet, and visualizing data using charts....
By Narendra K R
Nov 2, 2021
This course isn't hands on like the other ones in the specialization as the topics are slightly theoretical in nature. But the quality is still good.
By Denise A
Sep 7, 2021
Super!
By zoiaidi
Jul 27, 2021
good
By giorgos k
Jan 7, 2022
Good for a Start!
By Inna B
Mar 17, 2022
The content was OK, the presentation was too rushed.