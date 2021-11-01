About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Beginner Level

Successful students should start with some basic awareness of computing and Internet concepts, and an interest in extracting insights from data.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Describe the characteristics of relational data
  • Describe types of non-relational and NoSQL databases
  • Define types of non-relational data
  • Choose the most suitable Explore relational data workload offerings
Course 2 of 5 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Beginner Level

Successful students should start with some basic awareness of computing and Internet concepts, and an interest in extracting insights from data.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Relational Data Services in Microsoft Azure

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Explore Provisioning, Deploying, and Querying Relational Data in Microsoft Azure

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 41 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep

