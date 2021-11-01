In this course, you will learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build your foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure. You will explore relational data offerings, provisioning and deploying relational databases, and querying relational data through cloud data solutions with Microsoft Azure. You will learn you'll learn about SQL. You'll see how it's used to query and maintain data in a database, and the different dialects that are available.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Successful students should start with some basic awareness of computing and Internet concepts, and an interest in extracting insights from data.
- Describe the characteristics of relational data
- Describe types of non-relational and NoSQL databases
- Define types of non-relational data
- Choose the most suitable Explore relational data workload offerings
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Relational Data Services in Microsoft Azure
In this module, you will explore Azure SQL Database, Azure Database for PostgreSQL, Azure Database for MySQL, and Azure Database for MariaDB. You will explore scenarios for using these database management systems and examine the options available when choosing a relational data platform for hosting a database in Microsoft Azure.
Explore Provisioning, Deploying, and Querying Relational Data in Microsoft Azure
In this module, you will learn how to provision and configure Azure SQL Database, Azure Database for PostgreSQL, and Azure Database for MySQL.
this course gives a general overview of the microsoft azule products. Simply and straightforward SQL intro instruction.
Decent course to gain brief overview on the subject.
No sandboxes were provided to finish all excersizes and I had to use a free trial to perform them. Course had promised for a configured environment, but did not supply it.
About the Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization
This Specialization is intended for IT professionals who want to learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build their foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure. Through five courses, you will prepare to take the DP-900 exam.
