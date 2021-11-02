Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Microsoft Azure SQL by Microsoft

4.6
stars
73 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build your foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure. You will explore relational data offerings, provisioning and deploying relational databases, and querying relational data through cloud data solutions with Microsoft Azure. You will learn you'll learn about SQL. You'll see how it's used to query and maintain data in a database, and the different dialects that are available. This is the second course in a program of five courses to help prepare you to take the Exam DP-900: Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals. so that you can demonstrate that you have a foundational knowledge of the core database concepts in a cloud environment. This course is ideal for IT professionals who want to learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build their foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure with a view to taking up roles as Data Engineers and Database Administrators. It is also suitable for working database professionals looking for additional skills or credentials to showcase expertise in a cloud environment and IT professionals looking to specialize in the specific area of Azure data. To be successful in this course, you need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language. Successful Azure Data Fundamentals students start with some basic awareness of computing and Internet concepts, and an interest in extracting insights from data. It is an advantage to have experience using a web browser, familiarity with basic data-related concepts, such as working with tables of data in a spreadsheet, and visualizing data using charts....

By Narendra K R

Nov 2, 2021

Decent course to gain brief overview on the subject.

By Kesavarapu M

Nov 2, 2021

its great to learn Azure sql database

By Joston B

Sep 25, 2021

good

By Gerald R

Jul 5, 2021

The course is a good introduction to relational databases with Azure. The content of this course doesn't outweigh the Microsoft learning module entitled "Azure Data Fundamentals: Explore relational data in Azure", cf. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/learn/paths/azure-data-fundamentals-explore-relational-data/. It would be good if the interaction between a VM with a CMS (e.g. Wordpress) and the SQL database were included.

By Jakub D

Nov 3, 2021

No sandboxes were provided to finish all excersizes and I had to use a free trial to perform them. Course had promised for a configured environment, but did not supply it.

By Cristina J

Apr 7, 2022

this course gives a general overview of the microsoft azule products. Simply and straightforward SQL intro instruction.

By fouakeu k d

Apr 4, 2022

very good course!

By giorgos k

Dec 14, 2021

Good!

By Michael C P

Oct 28, 2021

HEADS UP there is NO basic SQL syntax review or labs in this course!!! this course is ONLY for professionals that are already in the industry; very disappointing, since Microsoft is no longer offering the SQL server cert/test,(70-761) its almost like the videos are speaking to "potential investors or techs that they want to point to get/implement Azure ; not students trying to pursue a technical career. it was like this in the first course as well, but I overlooked it cause I thought it was just the introduction. The exercises are confusing with little or no direction, just outlines the different tools, and just links to Microsoft's internal "learn" platform. it literally says Reading: Exercise. its just seems lazy and thrown together. if you do this course, become fluent in SQL syntax/rules before you attempt this course. you would be better off with: Adam Marczak - Azure for Everyone on YouTube.

Kind of a letdown.

