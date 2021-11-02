By Narendra K R•
Nov 2, 2021
Decent course to gain brief overview on the subject.
By Kesavarapu M•
Nov 2, 2021
its great to learn Azure sql database
By Joston B•
Sep 25, 2021
good
By Gerald R•
Jul 5, 2021
The course is a good introduction to relational databases with Azure. The content of this course doesn't outweigh the Microsoft learning module entitled "Azure Data Fundamentals: Explore relational data in Azure", cf. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/learn/paths/azure-data-fundamentals-explore-relational-data/. It would be good if the interaction between a VM with a CMS (e.g. Wordpress) and the SQL database were included.
By Jakub D•
Nov 3, 2021
No sandboxes were provided to finish all excersizes and I had to use a free trial to perform them. Course had promised for a configured environment, but did not supply it.
By Cristina J•
Apr 7, 2022
this course gives a general overview of the microsoft azule products. Simply and straightforward SQL intro instruction.
By fouakeu k d•
Apr 4, 2022
very good course!
By giorgos k•
Dec 14, 2021
Good!
By Michael C P•
Oct 28, 2021
HEADS UP there is NO basic SQL syntax review or labs in this course!!! this course is ONLY for professionals that are already in the industry; very disappointing, since Microsoft is no longer offering the SQL server cert/test,(70-761) its almost like the videos are speaking to "potential investors or techs that they want to point to get/implement Azure ; not students trying to pursue a technical career. it was like this in the first course as well, but I overlooked it cause I thought it was just the introduction. The exercises are confusing with little or no direction, just outlines the different tools, and just links to Microsoft's internal "learn" platform. it literally says Reading: Exercise. its just seems lazy and thrown together. if you do this course, become fluent in SQL syntax/rules before you attempt this course. you would be better off with: Adam Marczak - Azure for Everyone on YouTube.
Kind of a letdown.