In this course, you will learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build your foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure. You will identify and describe core data concepts such as relational, non-relational, big data, and analytics, and explore how this technology is implemented with Microsoft Azure. You will explore the roles, tasks, and responsibilities in the world of data.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Successful students should start with some basic awareness of computing and Internet concepts, and an interest in extracting insights from data.
- Describe core data concept
- Identify how data is defined and stored
- Describe data job roles
- Describe and differentiate batch and streaming data
- Identify characteristics of relational and non-relational data
Microsoft
Core Data Concepts and Roles
In this module, you'll learn about the different jobs roles associated with creating, managing, and using databases. You learn about the key responsibilities of these roles, and the tools that these roles use. You will also discover how you can organize and process data, explore relational and non-relational databases, and discover how you can process data in batches or using streams.
Concepts of Relational and Non-relational Data
In this module, you will explore the relational and non-relational models for databases, how tables are structured, how you can use indexes to improve query performance, and how you can use views to simplify complex queries.
Pretty good course for beginners , if you have some knowledge on the subject can finish it up pretty fast. Someone new to the subject might have to go a little slow.
I think the course is pretty good, but the teacher need more explain detail and having demo each of solution service by Microsoft.
The course provides very detailed data concept in Azure, the trainee, especially without IT backupground, can obtain userful idea.
As an introductary course, it explains data concepts and gives basıc information about Azure Services.
About the Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization
This Specialization is intended for IT professionals who want to learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build their foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure. Through five courses, you will prepare to take the DP-900 exam.
