Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Beginner Level

Successful students should start with some basic awareness of computing and Internet concepts, and an interest in extracting insights from data.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Describe core data concept
  • Identify how data is defined and stored
  • Describe data job roles
  • Describe and differentiate batch and streaming data
  • Identify characteristics of relational and non-relational data
Beginner Level

Successful students should start with some basic awareness of computing and Internet concepts, and an interest in extracting insights from data.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Core Data Concepts and Roles

5 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 77 min), 9 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Concepts of Relational and Non-relational Data

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 68 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep

