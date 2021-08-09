JA
May 15, 2022
This course is an excellent place to begin if you're new to data and Azure Services for databases. For someone who is just starting off, this guide comes highly recommended. Thanks a lot Coursera.
NR
Nov 1, 2021
Pretty good course for beginners , if you have some knowledge on the subject can finish it up pretty fast.\n\nSomeone new to the subject might have to go a little slow.
By Raul A M N•
Aug 9, 2021
It's a very good introductory course not just to some of the Azure offerings, but to Data terms in general. I've used databases since at least 1998 and even with that experience I have learned valuable information with this course.
This course is good for you, whether you use Azure or not (of course is even better if you do use Azure), so you can't be wrong.
The presentation and aesthetics of this course are some of the best I have seen in Coursera, and I have seen a lot of courses here, so congratulations to the builders of this course!
By Janifal A•
May 15, 2022
This course is an excellent place to begin if you're new to data and Azure Services for databases. For someone who is just starting off, this guide comes highly recommended. Thanks a lot Coursera.
By Narendra K R•
Nov 2, 2021
Pretty good course for beginners , if you have some knowledge on the subject can finish it up pretty fast.
Someone new to the subject might have to go a little slow.
By WKH•
Aug 20, 2021
The course provides very detailed data concept in Azure, the trainee, especially without IT backupground, can obtain userful idea.
By Jaka C•
Aug 22, 2021
It was very well made and interesting. All the materials were well delivered and explained. I thoroughly enjoyed learning.
By Joel M•
May 13, 2022
Really learned a lot, appreciate the overview of the different data types and which databases needed to structure them.
By Shyam M K•
Jul 25, 2021
Touches all the required concepts in the exact level of detail that is required. Great beginner friendly course.
By Berna S•
Dec 5, 2021
As an introductary course, it explains data concepts and gives basıc information about Azure Services.
By Pooja S•
Sep 24, 2021
Great course for learning foundations for further courses in this specialization.
By giorgos k•
Nov 19, 2021
Great Job! I have deeply clear in my mind everything about Core Data Concepts
By Chintala T•
Sep 20, 2021
Best for basic understanding of data and different roles of handling data
By Jeyaprabakar E•
Jul 20, 2021
Thank you coursera for giving this opportunity for me.
By Favour O•
Jul 12, 2021
This course is amazing and I've learnt a lot
By Seema M•
Mar 9, 2022
Good Course for start in cloud computing.
By keng g•
Sep 11, 2021
good course of data fundamental
By Antonina A O•
Jul 9, 2021
relevant and insightful
By Brandon G•
Aug 26, 2021
Perfect intro course
By Life W E•
Jul 4, 2021
Very Informative!
By Deleted A•
Jun 5, 2021
good instructor
By Mmayen E•
Sep 10, 2021
Excellent
By DANIEL C M•
Sep 21, 2021
GRACIAS
By Anh K C Q•
Oct 18, 2021
Good
By Dung L Q•
Jul 21, 2021
good
By mona m k•
Aug 30, 2021
ok
By Cesar O P R•
Dec 4, 2021
The course syllabus mention something about Azure Synapse, but the course don't have anything. If not for this, I could give 5 on rating.