About the Course

In this course, you will learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build your foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure. You will identify and describe core data concepts such as relational, non-relational, big data, and analytics, and explore how this technology is implemented with Microsoft Azure. You will explore the roles, tasks, and responsibilities in the world of data. This is the first course in a program of five courses to help prepare you to take the Exam DP-900: Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals. so that you can demonstrate that you have a foundational knowledge of the core database concepts in a cloud environment. This course is ideal for IT professionals who want to learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build their foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure with a view to taking up roles as Data Engineers and Database Administrators. It is also suitable for working database professionals looking for additional skills or credentials to showcase expertise in a cloud environment and IT professionals looking to specialize in the specific area of Azure data. To be successful in this course, you need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language. Successful Azure Data Fundamentals students start with some basic awareness of computing and Internet concepts, and an interest in extracting insights from data. It is an advantage to have experience using a web browser, familiarity with basic data-related concepts, such as working with tables of data in a spreadsheet, and visualizing data using charts....

JA

May 15, 2022

This course is an excellent place to begin if you're new to data and Azure Services for databases. For someone who is just starting off, this guide comes highly recommended. Thanks a lot Coursera.

NR

Nov 1, 2021

Pretty good course for beginners , if you have some knowledge on the subject can finish it up pretty fast.\n\nSomeone new to the subject might have to go a little slow.

By Raul A M N

Aug 9, 2021

It's a very good introductory course not just to some of the Azure offerings, but to Data terms in general. I've used databases since at least 1998 and even with that experience I have learned valuable information with this course.

This course is good for you, whether you use Azure or not (of course is even better if you do use Azure), so you can't be wrong.

The presentation and aesthetics of this course are some of the best I have seen in Coursera, and I have seen a lot of courses here, so congratulations to the builders of this course!

By Janifal A

May 15, 2022

This course is an excellent place to begin if you're new to data and Azure Services for databases. For someone who is just starting off, this guide comes highly recommended. Thanks a lot Coursera.

By Narendra K R

Nov 2, 2021

Pretty good course for beginners , if you have some knowledge on the subject can finish it up pretty fast.

Someone new to the subject might have to go a little slow.

By WKH

Aug 20, 2021

The course provides very detailed data concept in Azure, the trainee, especially without IT backupground, can obtain userful idea.

By Jaka C

Aug 22, 2021

I​t was very well made and interesting. All the materials were well delivered and explained. I thoroughly enjoyed learning.

By Joel M

May 13, 2022

Really learned a lot, appreciate the overview of the different data types and which databases needed to structure them.

By Shyam M K

Jul 25, 2021

Touches all the required concepts in the exact level of detail that is required. Great beginner friendly course.

By Berna S

Dec 5, 2021

A​s an introductary course, it explains data concepts and gives basıc information about Azure Services.

By Pooja S

Sep 24, 2021

Great course for learning foundations for further courses in this specialization.

By giorgos k

Nov 19, 2021

Great Job! I have deeply clear in my mind everything about Core Data Concepts

By Chintala T

Sep 20, 2021

Best for basic understanding of data and different roles of handling data

By Jeyaprabakar E

Jul 20, 2021

Thank you coursera for giving this opportunity for me.

By Favour O

Jul 12, 2021

This course is amazing and I've learnt a lot

By Seema M

Mar 9, 2022

Good Course for start in cloud computing.

By keng g

Sep 11, 2021

good course of data fundamental

By Antonina A O

Jul 9, 2021

relevant and insightful

By Brandon G

Aug 26, 2021

Perfect intro course

By Life W E

Jul 4, 2021

Very Informative!

By Deleted A

Jun 5, 2021

good instructor

By Mmayen E

Sep 10, 2021

E​xcellent

By DANIEL C M

Sep 21, 2021

GRACIAS

By Anh K C Q

Oct 18, 2021

Good

By Dung L Q

Jul 21, 2021

good

By mona m k

Aug 30, 2021

ok

By Cesar O P R

Dec 4, 2021

The course syllabus mention something about Azure Synapse, but the course don't have anything. If not for this, I could give 5 on rating.

