About the Course
In this course, you will learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build your foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure. You will explore non-relational data offerings, provisioning and deploying non-relational databases, and non-relational data stores with Microsoft Azure.
This is the third course in a program of five courses to help prepare you to take the Exam DP-900: Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals, so that you can demonstrate that you have a foundational knowledge of the core database concepts in a cloud environment.
This course is ideal for IT professionals who want to learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build their foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure with a view to taking up roles as Data Engineers and Database Administrators. It is also suitable for working database professionals looking for additional skills or credentials to showcase expertise in a cloud environment and IT professionals looking to specialize in the specific area of Azure data.
To be successful in this course, you need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language. Successful Azure Data Fundamentals students start with some basic awareness of computing and Internet concepts, and an interest in extracting insights from data. It is an advantage to have experience using a web browser, familiarity with basic data-related concepts, such as working with tables of data in a spreadsheet, and visualizing data using charts....
By Hannah J C
Oct 17, 2021
Very information tho there are issues on subtitles not functioning or not aligned subtitles.
By Azyadi Z
Oct 12, 2021
Great teacher and excellent content!
By Edgar V
Aug 25, 2021
Excellent course content!
By Denise A
Aug 26, 2021
Super course!
By Kumar S
Nov 19, 2021
very good tutorial
By Cesar O P R
Dec 10, 2021
There were various problems with subtitles. Some are missing, another are desync. Another problem was with the questions and answers, some don't correspond. The content is great, but these problems lower the review.