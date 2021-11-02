Learner Reviews & Feedback for Preparing for DP-900: Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals Exam by Microsoft
About the Course
Microsoft certifications give you a professional advantage by providing globally recognized and industry-endorsed evidence of mastering skills in digital and cloud businesses. In this course, you will prepare to take the DP-900 Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals certification exam.
You will refresh your knowledge of the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, the basic skilling in cloud data services, and foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure. You will recap on non-relational data offerings, provisioning and deploying non-relational databases, and non-relational data stores with Microsoft Azure.
You will test your knowledge in a series of practice exams mapped to all the main topics covered in the DP-900 exam, ensuring you’re well prepared for certification success. You will prepare to pass the certification exam by taking practice tests with similar formats and content.
You will also get a more detailed overview of the Microsoft certification program and where you can go next in your career. You’ll also get tips and tricks, testing strategies, useful resources, and information on how to sign up for the DP-900 proctored exam. By the end of this course, you will be ready to sign-up for and take the DP-900 exam.
This course is intended for candidates with both technical and non-technical backgrounds. Data science and software engineering experience is not required; however, some general programming knowledge or experience would be beneficial. To be successful in this course, you need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language. You should be familiar with basic computing concepts and terminology, general technology concepts, including concepts of machine learning and artificial intelligence....
By Narendra K R
•
Nov 2, 2021
The questions in the final course of the specialization is on a different level than the previous ones, which is good practice for the real exam. Wish there were multiple tests simulation rather than just one.