Practice Exam for AIPMM Certified Product Manager (CPM)
List test eligibility and application requirements for the Certified Product Manager (CPM) examination
Recall testing options, testing content, and testing strategies for the CPM certification exam
Evaluate your CPM exam readiness by passing a 40-question practice exam
Demonstrate your preparedness for the actual CPM examination by passing a timed 120-question mock exam
Begin this module by learning about the eligibility requirements for the CPM certification test, including education, experience, costs, and the sign-up process. Then, learn about the types of questions, question formats, and what you can expect during the testing experience. You’ll discover the six domains (or categories) on which the CPM test is based, along with the percentage of questions in the exam from each domain. You become equipped with strategies for approaching the certification exam and will have access to additional study resources and tips to prepare for the test. Finally, you can assess your readiness using a two 20-question practice assessments.
2 videos5 readings2 assignments5 plugins
In this module, you’ll apply the exam-taking strategies you learned about in Module 1 and your experience with the practice exams to a mock exam that simulates the questions and module timings you’ll experience during the actual AIPMM-CPM exam. After completing this module, you’ll be able to evaluate if you are ready for the exam or if you should engage in more practice activities before taking the exam.
7 readings4 assignments
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.