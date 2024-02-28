SkillUp EdTech
Practice Exam for AIPMM Certified Product Manager (CPM)
SkillUp EdTech

Practice Exam for AIPMM Certified Product Manager (CPM)

This course is part of Product Management Certification Specialization

Taught in English

Skill-Up EdTech Team
Daniel C. Yeomans

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • List test eligibility and application requirements for the Certified Product Manager (CPM) examination

  • Recall testing options, testing content, and testing strategies for the CPM certification exam

  • Evaluate your CPM exam readiness by passing a 40-question practice exam

  • Demonstrate your preparedness for the actual CPM examination by passing a timed 120-question mock exam

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

6 assignments

There are 2 modules in this course

Begin this module by learning about the eligibility requirements for the CPM certification test, including education, experience, costs, and the sign-up process. Then, learn about the types of questions, question formats, and what you can expect during the testing experience. You’ll discover the six domains (or categories) on which the CPM test is based, along with the percentage of questions in the exam from each domain. You become equipped with strategies for approaching the certification exam and will have access to additional study resources and tips to prepare for the test. Finally, you can assess your readiness using a two 20-question practice assessments.

What's included

2 videos5 readings2 assignments5 plugins

In this module, you’ll apply the exam-taking strategies you learned about in Module 1 and your experience with the practice exams to a mock exam that simulates the questions and module timings you’ll experience during the actual AIPMM-CPM exam. After completing this module, you’ll be able to evaluate if you are ready for the exam or if you should engage in more practice activities before taking the exam.

What's included

7 readings4 assignments

Instructors

Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,215 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

