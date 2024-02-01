The demand for Product Managers is at an all-time high.Designed for rapid career launch, this 4-course program requires no prior experience, and with a few hours each week, you can be job-ready for a fulfilling Product Manager career in three months or less. Learn how to facilitate collaboration, analyze the market, shape product strategy, help define product goals and features, steer development, oversee testing, and implement necessary steps for a successful product launch.
This specialization emphasizes real-world experience with a series of hands-on labsYou’ll use real-world scenarios to build a compelling product management portfolio, including documents that define the initial product concept, vision, and project charter. You’ll also create the product documentation required for product development qualification, launch, delivery, and retirement. Get insights into Agile practices when you create a product backlog using the sprint planning process and create burndown charts to forecast the ability to meet sprint goals. With these skills, you’ll be well-equipped for an entry-level role as a Certified Product Manager.
Then, take your credentials to the next level by preparing for the Certified Product Manager certification from the Association of International Product Marketing and Management. Enroll now in the Practice Exam for AIPMM Certified Product Manager (CPM) to help prepare for a successful exam experience.
Applied Learning Project
This specialization has a strong emphasis on applied learning and includes a series of hands-on activities. In these exercises, you’ll take the theory and skills you’ve gained and apply them to real-world scenarios. You will buildan initial product concept, vision, and project charter as well as create a checklist to effectively develop, qualify, launch, deliver, and retire a product. You will also create a product backlog using the sprint planning process and create burndown charts to forecast the ability to meet a sprint goal.