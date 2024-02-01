SkillUp EdTech
Product Management Certification Specialization
SkillUp EdTech

Product Management Certification Specialization

Break into a new career as a Product Manager . No prior experience necessary to quickly get job ready as a certified product manager

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Daniel C. Yeomans
Skill-Up EdTech Team

Instructors: Daniel C. Yeomans

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.7

(16 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Apply key product management skills, tools, and techniques to engage and manage key stakeholders and clients

  • Identify product strategy development and implementation methods and best practices to ensure the right product is produced

  • Describe product development and analysis best practices to effectively manage change and ensure a successful product launch

  • Test what you have learned in a series of practical exercises allowing you to demonstrate real-word product management

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

February 2024

Specialization - 4 course series

Product Management: Foundations & Stakeholder Collaboration

Course 115 hours4.8 (49 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Apply essential communication and collaboration skills critical to product success

  • Develop interpersonal and business skills essential for product management

  • Analyze various product management communication challenges and identify the impact of communication styles

  • Examine a case study and evaluate both its strengths and areas for improvement and then offer actionable recommendations

Skills you'll gain

Category: Product Planning
Category: Communication
Category: Leadership
Category: Product Management
Category: Stakeholder Management

Product Management: Initial Product Strategy and Plan

Course 218 hours4.7 (19 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Identify the product concept using tools and techniques

  • Perform a product external assessment and internal assessment and record your findings in a SWOT template

  • Analyze market and solution requirements and develop a market requirements document (MRD)

  • Develop a product roadmap and perform a financial analysis using a business case

Skills you'll gain

Category: Product Concept
Category: Product Management
Category: Product Plan
Category: Swot Analysis
Category: Project Charter

Product Management: Developing and Delivering a New Product

Course 318 hours4.8 (14 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Develop a comprehensive product development and launch checklist to enhance success potential

  • Define the required key pre-launch and post launch planning activities to ensure market readiness

  • Review a beta testing checklist to effectively acquire customer feedback and determine key issues that must be addressed

  • Use a checklist to determine overall launch readiness and steps that must be taken to move to the Deliver phase

Skills you'll gain

Category: Product Delivery and Retirement
Category: Product Management
Category: Market Validation Activities
Category: Product Launch Activities
Category: Product Development

Practice Exam for AIPMM Certified Product Manager (CPM)

Course 43 hours

What you'll learn

  • List test eligibility and application requirements for the Certified Product Manager (CPM) examination

  • Recall testing options, testing content, and testing strategies for the CPM certification exam

  • Evaluate your CPM exam readiness by passing a 40-question practice exam

  • Demonstrate your preparedness for the actual CPM examination by passing a timed 120-question mock exam

Skills you'll gain

Category: Product Management
Category: Certified Product Manager (CPM)
Category: Product Lifecycle
Category: Product Management Lifecycle
Category: Test-taking Strategies

Instructors

Daniel C. Yeomans
SkillUp EdTech
16 Courses31,184 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

