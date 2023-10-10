SkillUp EdTech
Practice Exam for CAPM Certification
Practice Exam for CAPM Certification

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Skill-Up EdTech Team
Daniel C. Yeomans

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

What you'll learn

  • Prepare for the CAPM certification by taking a simulated exam consisting of 150 questions

  • Learn effective strategies and techniques to optimize your exam results, such as time management, question prioritization, and leveraging strengths

  • Understand the CAPM exam format, duration, topics, and objectives, enabling you to focus on the topics that matter most

  • Receive guidance on locating course resources to refresh your learning on specific exam topics

Skills you'll gain

There are 2 modules in this course

In this module, you will begin preparation for the CAPM (Certified Associate in Project Management) exam. This includes descriptions of the domains tested, an overview of the question types on the exam, a review of testing strategies, and additional study tips. Four practice quizzes, organized by domain, will help you decide whether you are ready to take the full 150-question practice test in module 2.

In this module, you will complete a 150-question CAPM practice exam. This 3-hour test is designed to have questions similar to that which you will find on the actual CAPM exam. There are 4 domains addressed, just like the real exam, with the same distribution of items from each domain. The items are NOT ordered by domain, they are mixed together. Good luck!

Instructors

Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,215 learners

SkillUp EdTech

