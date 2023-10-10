Are you ready to ace the CAPM Exam and take a leap in your project management career? In this course you will learn about the Certified Associate Project Manager (CAPM) certification offered by the Project Management Institute (PMI) and have the opportunity to take our carefully designed practice exam.
Practice Exam for CAPM Certification
This course is part of multiple programs.
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
4,603 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(31 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Prepare for the CAPM certification by taking a simulated exam consisting of 150 questions
Learn effective strategies and techniques to optimize your exam results, such as time management, question prioritization, and leveraging strengths
Understand the CAPM exam format, duration, topics, and objectives, enabling you to focus on the topics that matter most
Receive guidance on locating course resources to refresh your learning on specific exam topics
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
5 assignments
Course
(31 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 2 modules in this course
In this module, you will begin preparation for the CAPM (Certified Associate in Project Management) exam. This includes descriptions of the domains tested, an overview of the question types on the exam, a review of testing strategies, and additional study tips. Four practice quizzes, organized by domain, will help you decide whether you are ready to take the full 150-question practice test in module 2.
What's included
3 videos8 readings4 assignments
In this module, you will complete a 150-question CAPM practice exam. This 3-hour test is designed to have questions similar to that which you will find on the actual CAPM exam. There are 4 domains addressed, just like the real exam, with the same distribution of items from each domain. The items are NOT ordered by domain, they are mixed together. Good luck!
What's included
3 readings1 assignment
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 31
31 reviews
- 5 stars
78.12%
- 4 stars
12.50%
- 3 stars
3.12%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
6.25%
Reviewed on Oct 9, 2023
New to Leadership and Management? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
According to Coursera, “the CAPM—or Certified Associate in Project Management—certification is designed to help candidates learn the skills necessary for entry-level project management positions. It can be the first stepping stone to a career in the field.”
The CAPM Exam, required for certification, is a 150-question exam that tests aptitude in:
- Fundamentals of project management
- Role of project managers
- Project management environment
- Project integration management
- Project scope, schedule, cost, quality and resource management
- Project procurement, communication, stakeholder, and risk management
The course is geared toward those who have completed the prior courses in their project management program or who have equivalent experience.
Anyone interested in a career in project management, particularly those interested in attaining a CAPM certification, would benefit from taking this course.
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.