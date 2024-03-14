Messaging and collaboration applications are an essential part of productivity at work and school. Understanding how to use messaging, collaboration, and web conferencing apps can make you a more efficient and valuable worker.
Get Started with Messaging & Collaboration Apps: Teams/Zoom
This course is part of Office Productivity Software Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Use the fundamental features of messaging and collaboration apps, such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom
Understand the best practice etiquette for calls and meetings and prepare your meetings environment
Work collaboratively with others using teams and channels and create Teams meetings
Schedule and join a Teams meeting, and share your screen in Teams meetings
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
3 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
Messaging and collaboration applications are an essential part of productivity at work and school. Understanding how to use messaging and collaboration apps can make you more a more efficient and valuable worker. In this module, you will learn the essentials of working with messaging and collaboration apps. You will learn how to send chat messages, attach files, and make video calls, as well as how to prepare your environment for videos and meetings. You will also learn about best practice etiquette to use for messaging and meetings.
What's included
6 videos2 readings1 quiz1 plugin
In this module, you will learn the essentials of working with channels and Teams in Microsoft Teams. You will also learn how to use chat, make and answer calls, and create and attend meetings in Microsoft Teams.
What's included
4 videos1 quiz1 plugin
In this module, you will get a summary of the course and information on the next steps to take, and you will be tested on your knowledge of the topics covered in this course through a graded multiple-choice quiz.
What's included
1 reading1 quiz
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Business Essentials? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.