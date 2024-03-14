SkillUp EdTech
Get Started with Messaging & Collaboration Apps: Teams/Zoom
Get Started with Messaging & Collaboration Apps: Teams/Zoom

This course is part of Office Productivity Software Specialization

Taught in English

Skill-Up EdTech Team
Steve Ryan

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Use the fundamental features of messaging and collaboration apps, such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom

  • Understand the best practice etiquette for calls and meetings and prepare your meetings environment

  • Work collaboratively with others using teams and channels and create Teams meetings

  • Schedule and join a Teams meeting, and share your screen in Teams meetings

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

3 quizzes

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Office Productivity Software Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
There are 3 modules in this course

Messaging and collaboration applications are an essential part of productivity at work and school. Understanding how to use messaging and collaboration apps can make you more a more efficient and valuable worker. In this module, you will learn the essentials of working with messaging and collaboration apps. You will learn how to send chat messages, attach files, and make video calls, as well as how to prepare your environment for videos and meetings. You will also learn about best practice etiquette to use for messaging and meetings.

What's included

6 videos2 readings1 quiz1 plugin

In this module, you will learn the essentials of working with channels and Teams in Microsoft Teams. You will also learn how to use chat, make and answer calls, and create and attend meetings in Microsoft Teams.

What's included

4 videos1 quiz1 plugin

In this module, you will get a summary of the course and information on the next steps to take, and you will be tested on your knowledge of the topics covered in this course through a graded multiple-choice quiz.

What's included

1 reading1 quiz

Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,215 learners

SkillUp EdTech

