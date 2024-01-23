Get Started with Presentation Applications: PowerPoint

Presentation applications are an essential part of productivity at work and school. Understanding how to use presentation apps such as Microsoft PowerPoint can make you a more efficient and valuable worker.
In this mini-course, you will learn the essentials of effectively using presentation apps to work with slideshows. You will learn how to open, save, share, and print presentation files and present, record, and preview slideshows. This course will teach you how to customize presentations by using templates, images, and animations, and it will also explain how to work collaboratively with online presentations. Throughout this short course, you will complete numerous hands-on labs to gain practical experience. Once complete, you will take a graded assessment to demonstrate your knowledge of presentation applications. Demonstrations in this course use Microsoft PowerPoint for the web. The skills learned from PowerPoint for the web can be applied to other presentation applications, such as the desktop version of PowerPoint, Google Slides, and others. This course is designed for beginners who want to get started with the basics of presentation applications such as Microsoft PowerPoint. It is appropriate for those looking to improve their skills with office productivity software to work more productively. Completion of this course will prepare you to work with presentation applications in an office setting. This mini-course is one of a series of courses aimed at helping learners become more proficient in using office productivity applications.