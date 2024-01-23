SkillUp EdTech
Get Started with Presentation Applications: PowerPoint
SkillUp EdTech

Get Started with Presentation Applications: PowerPoint

This course is part of Office Productivity Software Specialization

Taught in English

Skill-Up EdTech Team
Steve Ryan

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

6,627 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.8

(38 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Use fundamental features of presentation apps, such as creating, editing, and saving presentation files.

  • Present and practice presenting your slideshows using Presenter View, rehearsing timings, and recording.

  • Create unique presentations using templates, images, icons, shapes, SmartArt, and animations.

  • Work collaboratively with others on online presentations by using Microsoft PowerPoint for the web.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

3 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.8

(38 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Office Productivity Software Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

Presentation applications are an essential part of productivity at work and school. Understanding how to use presentation apps can make you a more efficient and valuable worker. In this module, you will learn the essentials of effectively using presentation apps to work with slideshows. You will also learn how to open, save, share, and print presentation files and present, record, and preview slideshows.

What's included

6 videos1 reading1 quiz1 plugin

In this module, you will learn how to customize presentations by using templates, images, and animations. You will also learn how to work collaboratively with online presentations.

What's included

4 videos1 quiz1 plugin

In this module, you will get a summary of the course and information on the next steps to take, and you will be tested on your knowledge of the topics covered in this course through a graded multiple-choice quiz.

What's included

1 reading1 quiz

Instructors

Instructor ratings
5.0 (11 ratings)
Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,215 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 38

4.8

38 reviews

  • 5 stars

    84.61%

  • 4 stars

    12.82%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    2.56%

  • 1 star

    0%

MH
5

Reviewed on Jan 22, 2024

SN
5

Reviewed on Mar 27, 2024

View more reviews

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions