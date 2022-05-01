This course is intended for learners with some experience using Microsoft Windows, who are seeking to build presentation skills with Microsoft PowerPoint. To be successful in this course you should have an understanding of the basics of using a Windows-based computer. Experience with printing and using a web browser are an asset, but not required.
This course is part of the Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Understanding of the basics of using a Windows-based computer. Experience with printing and using a web browser are an asset, but not required.
What you will learn
You will learn how to create, save, and present a basic presentation; apply the basics of formatting; and add multimedia to a presentation.
Skills you will gain
- Manage slides
- Apply transitions and animations
- Insert elements into a presentation
- Manage presentations
Understanding of the basics of using a Windows-based computer. Experience with printing and using a web browser are an asset, but not required.
Offered by
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting started with PowerPoint
In this module, you’ll get started with Microsoft PowerPoint by learning how to navigate the PowerPoint environment, creating and saving a PowerPoint presentation, using help, and selecting a presentation type. During the module, you will build a presentation and edit text.
Developing a presentation
In this module, you’ll begin formatting with Microsoft PowerPoint. You’ll edit and format characters, paragraphs, objects, and text boxes. You’ll add graphics and SmartArt to a presentation and apply animation and grouping to objects.
Enhancing the appearance of a presentation
In this module, you’ll enhance the appearance of a presentation using tables, charts, audio, and video. You’ll also use animations and transitions.
Preparing to deliver a presentation
This module focuses on the delivery of a presentation. Here you’ll review a presentation, apply slide transitions, print, and deliver a presentation. You’ll add comments, create, and manage sections, annotate, and set up a slide show. Finally, you’ll use hyperlinks and action buttons and record a presentation.
Reviews
- 5 stars83.33%
- 4 stars13.33%
- 1 star3.33%
TOP REVIEWS FROM WORK SMARTER WITH MICROSOFT POWERPOINT
Wonderful journey, thanks COURSERA and MICROSOFT for providing us with this quality of course material.
About the Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Specialization
This Specialization is intended to help all novice computer users get up to speed with Microsoft 365 quickly. It covers different features of the interface, shows you how to perform basic tasks, and introduces you to the most important tools in Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. This program will help you to become familiar with the apps and services included in a Microsoft 365 subscription. You will improve your word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation skills to take your productivity to the next level. You will learn how to work smarter and more collaboratively with the latest intelligent features of Office 365. By the end of this program of courses, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the MO-100: Microsoft Word (Word and Word 2019), MO-200: Microsoft Excel (Excel and Excel 2019), and MO-300: Microsoft PowerPoint (PowerPoint and PowerPoint 2019).
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.