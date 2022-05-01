About this Course

67,964 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level

Understanding of the basics of using a Windows-based computer. Experience with printing and using a web browser are an asset, but not required.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn how to create, save, and present a basic presentation; apply the basics of formatting; and add multimedia to a presentation.

Skills you will gain

  • Manage slides
  • Apply transitions and animations
  • Insert elements into a presentation
  • Manage presentations
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level

Understanding of the basics of using a Windows-based computer. Experience with printing and using a web browser are an asset, but not required.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Getting started with PowerPoint

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 49 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Developing a presentation

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 59 min), 13 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Enhancing the appearance of a presentation

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 41 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Preparing to deliver a presentation

6 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 82 min), 17 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WORK SMARTER WITH MICROSOFT POWERPOINT

View all reviews

About the Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Specialization

Microsoft 365 Fundamentals

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder