About this Course

219,407 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level

Understanding of the basics of using a Windows-based computer. Experience with printing and using a web browser are an asset, but not required.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn how to create a spreadsheet, work with formulas and functions, make your spreadsheets look professional, and print a spreadsheet.

Skills you will gain

  • Manage worksheets and workbooks
  • Manage tables and table data
  • Manage data cells and ranges
  • Manage charts
  • Perform operations by using formulas and functions
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level

Understanding of the basics of using a Windows-based computer. Experience with printing and using a web browser are an asset, but not required.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(2,104 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Getting started with Excel

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 65 min), 16 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Working with functions

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 55 min), 10 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Organizing and visualizing data

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 67 min), 14 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Advanced Excel features

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 39 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WORK SMARTER WITH MICROSOFT EXCEL

View all reviews

About the Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Specialization

Microsoft 365 Fundamentals

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder