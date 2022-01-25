This course is intended for learners with some experience using Microsoft Windows, who are seeking to build presentation skills with Microsoft Excel. To be successful in this course you should have an understanding of the basics of using a Windows-based computer. Experience with printing and using a web browser are an asset, but not required.
You will learn how to create a spreadsheet, work with formulas and functions, make your spreadsheets look professional, and print a spreadsheet.
- Manage worksheets and workbooks
- Manage tables and table data
- Manage data cells and ranges
- Manage charts
- Perform operations by using formulas and functions
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
Getting started with Excel
In this module, you will get started with some entry-level basics in Microsoft Excel. By getting to know Excel, what it does, its interface, and general layout and features. You will get to start creating workbooks and working with data. Before exploring how to modify workbooks, format data, apply layout and prepare to print.
Working with functions
In this module, you will start working with Excel's core features: functions and formulas. You will learn how to implement and use formulas and functions with data in Excel. You will also learn how to use Sorting and Filtering tools, and define data sets by applying range names. Finally, you will explore an array of specialized, text, and logical functions that can boost your abilities in Excel.
Organizing and visualizing data
In this module, you will move on to how to organize and visualize data in Excel. You will learn all about tables and charts, how to create, format, and modify them to store organize and display data in the way that you need. You will also learn how to manage large workbooks. Finally, you will be introduced to analyzing data, using Excels pivot tables and slicers.
Advanced Excel features
In this module, you will have the opportunity to try out some of the Advanced features that Excel has to offer. These include customizing formulas, proofing, and interface options, as well as applying conditional formatting. How to customize, manage, enhance and automate large workbooks, and how to export data and use data sources.
About the Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Specialization
This Specialization is intended to help all novice computer users get up to speed with Microsoft 365 quickly. It covers different features of the interface, shows you how to perform basic tasks, and introduces you to the most important tools in Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. This program will help you to become familiar with the apps and services included in a Microsoft 365 subscription. You will improve your word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation skills to take your productivity to the next level. You will learn how to work smarter and more collaboratively with the latest intelligent features of Office 365. By the end of this program of courses, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the MO-100: Microsoft Word (Word and Word 2019), MO-200: Microsoft Excel (Excel and Excel 2019), and MO-300: Microsoft PowerPoint (PowerPoint and PowerPoint 2019).
