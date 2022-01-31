Chevron Left
Back to Work Smarter with Microsoft Excel

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Work Smarter with Microsoft Excel by Microsoft

4.7
stars
161 ratings
31 reviews

About the Course

This course is intended for learners with some experience using Microsoft Windows, who are seeking to build presentation skills with Microsoft Excel. To be successful in this course you should have an understanding of the basics of using a Windows-based computer. Experience with printing and using a web browser are an asset, but not required. Knowing how to use Microsoft Office products is essential in any professional setting. Whether you want to expand your expertise to apply for a new role, start your own business, or simply develop a new personal skill this course is for you. This course will introduce you to Microsoft’s powerful and easy-to-use spreadsheet program, which provides you with an extensive set of tools to organize, analyze, present, and store data. If you are familiar with Excel’s basic features you can take your skills to the next level. If you are a beginner you will get the opportunity to develop basic Excel skills. In this course, you will become comfortable with creating a new spreadsheet, working with basic formulas and functions, making your spreadsheets look professional and presentable, and saving and printing a spreadsheet. By the end of this course, you will be comfortable creating advanced formulas, analyzing data with functions, analyzing data using functions and PivotTables, working with tables, visualizing data with charts, working with graphical objects, and enhancing workbooks. This course will help you prepare for Exam MO-200: Microsoft Excel (Excel and Excel 2019). You will get opportunities to demonstrate the ability to create and edit a workbook with multiple sheets and use a graphic element to represent data visually. You will also show that you can apply the correct application of the principal features of Excel and complete tasks independently....

Top reviews

AM

Apr 9, 2022

This is a great course. I am a first-time Excel user, but now I am much more confident in my newfound skills. thank you, coursera.

RB

Apr 1, 2022

i have completed the course and the honors too but i cannot see honors written on the certificate which i have recieved

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 31 Reviews for Work Smarter with Microsoft Excel

By Diane J

Jan 31, 2022

There is so much info with Excel. I don't think anyone could of done a better job.

By David B C

Jan 29, 2022

Good intro course for learning the range of tasks Excel can be used in, as well as tool combinations to solve them.

By Elijah D F

Jan 26, 2022

​an in depth and thorough guidance to upgrade Microsoft Excel skills

By Gaurav

Feb 24, 2022

Macros are not included in this course.

By Aditya S

Feb 11, 2022

This is just amazing and fun to learn Excel 365.

By Ronit B

Apr 2, 2022

i have completed the course and the honors too but i cannot see honors written on the certificate which i have recieved

By Lucy O

Mar 26, 2022

I enjoyed learning new functions in Excel. I have previously worked with Excel but did not take a course. I think the pace is good and I was motivated to finish the course prior to the deadlines Coursera had. The initial Introduction and Intermediate sections were easy to follow with the Instructor speaking in a very good flow of information with a smooth steady voice with not too much info presented. So it was great to follow. The Instructor for the Advanced Section spoke too fast and shared too much info to follow in an acceptable fashion. I felt that with the Advanced section, the Instructor should speak more slowly and not cover as much info in the timeframe. How to improve this is to slow down a bit and add a few more minutes to the videos as the info was too much to be absorbed. I felt that I needed to access other instuctional info to absorb and learn the information.

By Christopher F

Mar 7, 2022

It's a good course and I defeintly leanred a lot. Having said that, vocabulary needs to be its own section as well.

By henrique c

May 13, 2022

I'm so grateful for doing this course, it have elucidated a lot of doubts which i had regarding excel ! The language used, during the course, is very clean, everyone can easily understand what to do in the tasks!

By Ace X

Apr 10, 2022

This is a great course.  I am a first-time Excel user, but now I am much more confident in my newfound skills.  thank you, coursera.

By mohamed z

Apr 8, 2022

that is really amazing place to get a high techniques on microsoft excel, I am glad to have this course with you

By Shara V A

May 1, 2022

It is great that I came across this very in-depth lesson. Thank you for this opportunity!

By Shayal R

May 21, 2022

Very interesting and will help a lot in improving my work output

By ARYAN B

Mar 19, 2022

Very easy way of teaching and the exercuses are plus one.

By SHRADDHA B

May 17, 2022

Only Micrsoft can teach best about there products .

By Mansi K

Mar 12, 2022

Very Very well explained with practice worksheets.

By Julie Z

Apr 6, 2022

Very well-designed course! Strongly recommended.

By Kevin A P R

May 21, 2022

el curso es super completo y ayuda muchisimo

By YUVRAJ S H

Mar 27, 2022

It was very effective and helpful!

By Shashank D

Mar 24, 2022

wonderful and informative course.

By Mahesh K

Apr 23, 2022

Ovrall Awesome

By Kalyan J

Apr 28, 2022

Good course

By Jorge A D L F Z

May 10, 2022

Excelente.

By Fatimah C R G

Mar 18, 2022

SATISFIED!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder