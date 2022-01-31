AM
Apr 9, 2022
This is a great course. I am a first-time Excel user, but now I am much more confident in my newfound skills. thank you, coursera.
RB
Apr 1, 2022
i have completed the course and the honors too but i cannot see honors written on the certificate which i have recieved
By Diane J•
Jan 31, 2022
There is so much info with Excel. I don't think anyone could of done a better job.
By David B C•
Jan 29, 2022
Good intro course for learning the range of tasks Excel can be used in, as well as tool combinations to solve them.
By Elijah D F•
Jan 26, 2022
an in depth and thorough guidance to upgrade Microsoft Excel skills
By Gaurav•
Feb 24, 2022
Macros are not included in this course.
By Aditya S•
Feb 11, 2022
This is just amazing and fun to learn Excel 365.
By Ronit B•
Apr 2, 2022
i have completed the course and the honors too but i cannot see honors written on the certificate which i have recieved
By Lucy O•
Mar 26, 2022
I enjoyed learning new functions in Excel. I have previously worked with Excel but did not take a course. I think the pace is good and I was motivated to finish the course prior to the deadlines Coursera had. The initial Introduction and Intermediate sections were easy to follow with the Instructor speaking in a very good flow of information with a smooth steady voice with not too much info presented. So it was great to follow. The Instructor for the Advanced Section spoke too fast and shared too much info to follow in an acceptable fashion. I felt that with the Advanced section, the Instructor should speak more slowly and not cover as much info in the timeframe. How to improve this is to slow down a bit and add a few more minutes to the videos as the info was too much to be absorbed. I felt that I needed to access other instuctional info to absorb and learn the information.
By Christopher F•
Mar 7, 2022
It's a good course and I defeintly leanred a lot. Having said that, vocabulary needs to be its own section as well.
By henrique c•
May 13, 2022
I'm so grateful for doing this course, it have elucidated a lot of doubts which i had regarding excel ! The language used, during the course, is very clean, everyone can easily understand what to do in the tasks!
By Ace X•
Apr 10, 2022
This is a great course. I am a first-time Excel user, but now I am much more confident in my newfound skills. thank you, coursera.
By mohamed z•
Apr 8, 2022
that is really amazing place to get a high techniques on microsoft excel, I am glad to have this course with you
By Shara V A•
May 1, 2022
It is great that I came across this very in-depth lesson. Thank you for this opportunity!
By Shayal R•
May 21, 2022
Very interesting and will help a lot in improving my work output
By ARYAN B•
Mar 19, 2022
Very easy way of teaching and the exercuses are plus one.
By SHRADDHA B•
May 17, 2022
Only Micrsoft can teach best about there products .
By Mansi K•
Mar 12, 2022
Very Very well explained with practice worksheets.
By Julie Z•
Apr 6, 2022
Very well-designed course! Strongly recommended.
By Kevin A P R•
May 21, 2022
el curso es super completo y ayuda muchisimo
By YUVRAJ S H•
Mar 27, 2022
It was very effective and helpful!
By Shashank D•
Mar 24, 2022
wonderful and informative course.
By Mahesh K•
Apr 23, 2022
Ovrall Awesome
By Kalyan J•
Apr 28, 2022
Good course
By Jorge A D L F Z•
May 10, 2022
Excelente.
By Fatimah C R G•
Mar 18, 2022
SATISFIED!