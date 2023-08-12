SkillUp EdTech
Get Started with Spreadsheet Applications: Excel
Get Started with Spreadsheet Applications: Excel

Steve Ryan
Skill-Up EdTech Team

What you'll learn

  • Use fundamental features of spreadsheet apps, such as creating, editing, and saving spreadsheet files

  • How to navigate around workbooks and worksheets, and enter and edit data

  • Understand the components of a formula and use formulas, functions, and charts with data

  • Work collaboratively with others on online spreadsheets using Microsoft Excel

Skills you'll gain

There are 3 modules in this course

Spreadsheet applications are an essential part of productivity at work and school. Understanding how to use spreadsheet apps can make you more a more efficient and valuable worker. In this module, you will learn the essentials of working with spreadsheet apps. You will learn how to open, save, share, and print spreadsheet files, move around a worksheet and enter and edit data. You will also learn the fundamentals of using formulas and functions in spreadsheet applications.

In this module, you will learn how to use charts, and data, and you will learn how to work collaboratively with online spreadsheets.

In this module, you will get a summary of the course and information on the next steps to take, and you will be tested on your knowledge of the topics covered in this course through a graded multiple-choice quiz.

Instructors

Steve Ryan
SkillUp EdTech
11 Courses373,134 learners

SkillUp EdTech

