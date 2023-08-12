Get Started with Spreadsheet Applications: Excel

Spreadsheet applications are an essential part of productivity at work and school. Understanding how to use spreadsheet apps such as Microsoft Excel can make you a more efficient and valuable worker.
In this mini-course, you will learn the essentials of working with spreadsheet apps. You will learn how to open, save, share, and print spreadsheet files, move around a worksheet, and enter and edit data. This course will teach you how to use formulas, functions, charts, and data, and it will also explain how to work collaboratively with online spreadsheets. Throughout this short course, you will complete numerous hands-on labs to gain practical experience. Once complete, you will take a graded assessment to demonstrate your knowledge. Demonstrations in this course use Microsoft Excel for the web. The skills learned from Excel for the web can be applied to other spreadsheet applications, such as the desktop version of Excel, Google Sheets, and others. This course is designed for beginners who want to get started with the basics of spreadsheet applications such as Microsoft Excel. It is appropriate for those looking to improve their skills with office productivity software to work more productively. Completion of this course will prepare you to work with spreadsheet applications in an office setting. This mini-course is one of a series of courses aimed at helping learners become more proficient in using office productivity applications.