This course is intended for learners with some experience using Microsoft Windows, who are seeking to build presentation skills with Microsoft Word. To be successful in this course you should have an understanding of the basics of using a Windows-based computer. Experience with printing and using a web browser are an asset, but not required.
This course is part of the Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Understanding of the basics of using a Windows-based computer. Experience with printing and using a web browser are an asset, but not required.
What you will learn
You will learn how to create and maintain professional-looking reports, multi-column newsletters, résumés, and business correspondence.
Skills you will gain
- Manage document collaboration
- Insert and format graphic elements
- Manage documents
- Manage tables and lists
- Insert and format text
Understanding of the basics of using a Windows-based computer. Experience with printing and using a web browser are an asset, but not required.
Offered by
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started with Microsoft 365
In this module, you will get started with Microsoft 365 by learning how to navigate your account, explore the basics of the most used Office 365 applications, and access Microsoft 365 services.
Entry-level: Getting started with Word
In this module, you will begin using the Microsoft Word application. As part of this module, you will navigate a document, use Word’s editing tools, and proof a document using proofing tools.
Working with text tables and lists
In this module, you will move on to more complex Word tasks like formatting for text and paragraphs, adding and editing tables and cells, and you’ll also learn how to manage lists.
Working With Graphics
This module focuses on working with graphics in Microsoft Word. As well as adding graphics, and using images in a document, you’ll also learn how to create and format text boxes and pull quotes, use shapes in a document, and enhance your documents using WordArt and complex illustrations.
Reviews
- 5 stars88.03%
- 4 stars6.83%
- 3 stars2.56%
- 2 stars0.85%
- 1 star1.70%
TOP REVIEWS FROM WORK SMARTER WITH MICROSOFT WORD
Excellent Course. Comprehensive. Why was Mail Merge not included?
I learned so much from Microsoft Word! It was easy to understand and the course was VERY hands on. I learned so much stuff that I never knew about before.
Learned a great a lot of what MS Word has to offer
Cours très intéressant et qui me sera très utile au quotidien
About the Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Specialization
This Specialization is intended to help all novice computer users get up to speed with Microsoft 365 quickly. It covers different features of the interface, shows you how to perform basic tasks, and introduces you to the most important tools in Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. This program will help you to become familiar with the apps and services included in a Microsoft 365 subscription. You will improve your word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation skills to take your productivity to the next level. You will learn how to work smarter and more collaboratively with the latest intelligent features of Office 365. By the end of this program of courses, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the MO-100: Microsoft Word (Word and Word 2019), MO-200: Microsoft Excel (Excel and Excel 2019), and MO-300: Microsoft PowerPoint (PowerPoint and PowerPoint 2019).
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.