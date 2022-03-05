About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level

Understanding of the basics of using a Windows-based computer. Experience with printing and using a web browser are an asset, but not required.

Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn how to create and maintain professional-looking reports, multi-column newsletters, résumés, and business correspondence.

Skills you will gain

  • Manage document collaboration
  • Insert and format graphic elements
  • Manage documents
  • Manage tables and lists
  • Insert and format text
Course 1 of 3 in the
Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Specialization
Instructor

Offered by

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Getting Started with Microsoft 365

5 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 73 min), 13 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Entry-level: Getting started with Word

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 79 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Working with text tables and lists

6 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 65 min), 17 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Working With Graphics

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 48 min), 12 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WORK SMARTER WITH MICROSOFT WORD

About the Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Specialization

Microsoft 365 Fundamentals

Frequently Asked Questions

