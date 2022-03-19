MH
May 21, 2022
Explaination was clear. Nonetheless, in a few topic, the examples should have to be more broaded. Example : ruler, margin etc. Otherwise, one of the best experience.
AG
Apr 5, 2022
I learned so much from Microsoft Word! It was easy to understand and the course was VERY hands on. I learned so much stuff that I never knew about before.
By Brenda S•
Mar 19, 2022
I enjoyed learning more about word. There are a lot of features I didn't know about or didn't know how to use them. I feel that this course was the tip of the iceberg. However much of it was frustrating for me because there were a lot of technical gliches with the practice material.
By Johaira M D•
May 22, 2022
I was a self-taught Microsoft Word user before starting this course. After finishing this course, I learned many functionalities of Microsoft that I never tried before, this course was interesting! I learned many new things such as:
- the significance of using the headings to create automatic table of contents - adding citations, footnotes and bibliography - header, footer, watermarks, captions, - using page breaks, section breaks - using the Design tab, accesibility features - comparing documents, track changes
I am progressing very well as a learner in this course. It helps a lot to play with its features after the instructor introduces a feature of Microsoft Word to familiarize it even more and getting used to its usage.
Very excited to start excel course to move on to numbers, formulas and other functions.
Thank you Coursera!
By Hossain M Z•
Mar 30, 2022
Honestly, Coursera is the best platform for learning new skills. However, I gained confidence after taking some specialization courses. In addition, I truly appreciate all the great instructors for amazing skill sharing. Hence, I am applying all the skills and knowledge in my practical day-to-day life which I have learned in Coursera.
By Md J H•
May 22, 2022
Explaination was clear. Nonetheless, in a few topic, the examples should have to be more broaded. Example : ruler, margin etc. Otherwise, one of the best experience.
By Annabelle G•
Apr 6, 2022
I learned so much from Microsoft Word! It was easy to understand and the course was VERY hands on. I learned so much stuff that I never knew about before.
By Joe F T•
May 26, 2022
This is a very good overview of Microsoft Word. I reviewed things I had forgotten about, and learned a lot that I didn't know before.
By Lucy O•
Apr 3, 2022
Good flow of lectures and exams. I refreshed my memory of Word skills and learned new areas of Word I will be putting to use.
By Habimana A•
May 5, 2022
This couse is good course becouse will help me in my daily activities as a biologist and frelancer in writting industry.
By Ahmed E S•
May 19, 2022
Excellent Course. Comprehensive. Why was Mail Merge not included?
By Charles S•
Apr 28, 2022
Cours très intéressant et qui me sera très utile au quotidien
By Abdul Q A•
Apr 24, 2022
All essential features are covered in this course.
By Michael P•
Mar 5, 2022
Learned a great a lot of what MS Word has to offer
By S M R N•
Mar 18, 2022
A very useful course well designed and taught.
By Radhakrishnaiah S•
Mar 23, 2022
Excellent Course with hands on excercises
By Diane J•
Jan 27, 2022
going to keep going with Excel and Word .
By Jamila A•
May 26, 2022
the course was great, thank you
By Meisi M•
Apr 22, 2022
Really great course
By Chik P K•
Apr 10, 2022
Useful work skills!
By Abdul L A•
Mar 5, 2022
Great place to be
By MD A H•
Feb 13, 2022
great course
By Yashar N•
Mar 10, 2022
Very usefull
By Amr m a•
Apr 14, 2022
realy good
By Tammy L M•
Apr 30, 2022
I found this course very fast paced and would have liked more practice. Some of the exercises had technical glitches and had to be recreated manually.
By Vineet P•
May 19, 2022
i couldnot review the resume of other students, as there were no links to view there resume. Other than that the course is good and very informative
By Arshi S•
May 9, 2022
nice course