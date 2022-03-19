Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Work Smarter with Microsoft Word by Microsoft

4.8
stars
110 ratings
26 reviews

About the Course

This course is intended for learners with some experience using Microsoft Windows, who are seeking to build presentation skills with Microsoft Word. To be successful in this course you should have an understanding of the basics of using a Windows-based computer. Experience with printing and using a web browser are an asset, but not required. Knowing how to use Microsoft Office products is essential in any professional setting. Whether you want to expand your expertise to apply for a new role, start your own business, or simply develop a new personal skill this course is for you. This course will introduce you to Microsoft 365. You will become familiar with the apps and services included in an Office 365 subscription. If you are familiar with Word’s basic features you can take your skills to the next level. If you are not familiar with Microsoft products or are a beginner you will get the opportunity to develop basic word processing skills. This course covers the different features of the Word interface, shows you how to create a basic document, and introduces you to Word’s most important tools. By the end of this course, you should be able to apply the necessary techniques to produce high-quality, professional documents. You will also understand how to create complex documents using tables, charts, references, and various types of illustrations. This course will help you prepare for Exam MO-100: Microsoft Word (Word and Word 2019). This exam covers the ability to create and maintain professional-looking reports, multi-column newsletters, résumés, and business correspondence. Certification exam candidates are expected to demonstrate the correct application of the principal features of Word and complete tasks independently. You will get an opportunity to hone all these skills in this course....

Top reviews

MH

May 21, 2022

Explaination was clear. Nonetheless, in a few topic, the examples should have to be more broaded. Example : ruler, margin etc. Otherwise, one of the best experience.

AG

Apr 5, 2022

I learned so much from Microsoft Word! It was easy to understand and the course was VERY hands on. I learned so much stuff that I never knew about before.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 27 Reviews for Work Smarter with Microsoft Word

By Brenda S

Mar 19, 2022

I enjoyed learning more about word. There are a lot of features I didn't know about or didn't know how to use them. I feel that this course was the tip of the iceberg. However much of it was frustrating for me because there were a lot of technical gliches with the practice material.

By Johaira M D

May 22, 2022

I was a self-taught Microsoft Word user before starting this course. After finishing this course, I learned many functionalities of Microsoft that I never tried before, this course was interesting! I learned many new things such as:

- the significance of using the headings to create automatic table of contents - adding citations, footnotes and bibliography - header, footer, watermarks, captions, - using page breaks, section breaks - using the Design tab, accesibility features - comparing documents, track changes

I am progressing very well as a learner in this course. It helps a lot to play with its features after the instructor introduces a feature of Microsoft Word to familiarize it even more and getting used to its usage.

Very excited to start excel course to move on to numbers, formulas and other functions.

Thank you Coursera!

By Hossain M Z

Mar 30, 2022

Honestly, Coursera is the best platform for learning new skills. However, I gained confidence after taking some specialization courses. In addition, I truly appreciate all the great instructors for amazing skill sharing. Hence, I am applying all the skills and knowledge in my practical day-to-day life which I have learned in Coursera.

By Md J H

May 22, 2022

By Annabelle G

Apr 6, 2022

By Joe F T

May 26, 2022

This is a very good overview of Microsoft Word. I reviewed things I had forgotten about, and learned a lot that I didn't know before.

By Lucy O

Apr 3, 2022

Good flow of lectures and exams. I refreshed my memory of Word skills and learned new areas of Word I will be putting to use.

By Habimana A

May 5, 2022

This couse is good course becouse will help me in my daily activities as a biologist and frelancer in writting industry.

By Ahmed E S

May 19, 2022

Excellent Course. Comprehensive. Why was Mail Merge not included?

By Charles S

Apr 28, 2022

Cours très intéressant et qui me sera très utile au quotidien

By Abdul Q A

Apr 24, 2022

All essential features are covered in this course.

By Michael P

Mar 5, 2022

Learned a great a lot of what MS Word has to offer

By S M R N

Mar 18, 2022

A​ very useful course well designed and taught.

By Radhakrishnaiah S

Mar 23, 2022

Excellent Course with hands on excercises

By Diane J

Jan 27, 2022

going to keep going with Excel and Word .

By Jamila A

May 26, 2022

the course was great, thank you

By Meisi M

Apr 22, 2022

Really great course

By Chik P K

Apr 10, 2022

Useful work skills!

By Abdul L A

Mar 5, 2022

Great place to be

By MD A H

Feb 13, 2022

g​reat course

By Yashar N

Mar 10, 2022

Very usefull

By Amr m a

Apr 14, 2022

realy good

By Tammy L M

Apr 30, 2022

I found this course very fast paced and would have liked more practice. Some of the exercises had technical glitches and had to be recreated manually.

By Vineet P

May 19, 2022

i couldnot review the resume of other students, as there were no links to view there resume. Other than that the course is good and very informative

By Arshi S

May 9, 2022

nice course

