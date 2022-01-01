- Create and maintain professional looking documents
Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Specialization
Pursue your passion and improve your productivity. Learn how to use the best-in-class suite of apps that help you stay connected and get things done.
What you will learn
You will learn how to work more collaboratively and more effectively using a suite of productivity-enhancing applications.
You will learn how to create and maintain professional-looking reports, multi-column newsletters, résumés, and business correspondence.
You will learn how to create a spreadsheet, work with formulas and functions, make your spreadsheets look professional, and print a spreadsheet.
You will learn how to create, save, and present a basic presentation; apply the basics of formatting; and add multimedia to a presentation.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
As a learner, you will engage in hands-on activities throughout this program that offer opportunities to practice and implement what you are learning. You will also have the opportunity to complete projects that create artifacts that will be useful to you in your personal and professional life.
For example, you will use Word to create a professional-looking resumé, analyze data and present a report with Excel, and create a presentation with PowerPoint on a topic that interests you to demonstrate your skills in this area.
Understanding of the basics of using a Windows-based computer. Experience with printing and using a web browser are an asset, but not required.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Work Smarter with Microsoft Word
This course is intended for learners with some experience using Microsoft Windows, who are seeking to build presentation skills with Microsoft Word. To be successful in this course you should have an understanding of the basics of using a Windows-based computer. Experience with printing and using a web browser are an asset, but not required.
Work Smarter with Microsoft Excel
This course is intended for learners with some experience using Microsoft Windows, who are seeking to build presentation skills with Microsoft Excel. To be successful in this course you should have an understanding of the basics of using a Windows-based computer. Experience with printing and using a web browser are an asset, but not required.
Work Smarter with Microsoft PowerPoint
This course is intended for learners with some experience using Microsoft Windows, who are seeking to build presentation skills with Microsoft PowerPoint. To be successful in this course you should have an understanding of the basics of using a Windows-based computer. Experience with printing and using a web browser are an asset, but not required.
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
