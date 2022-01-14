Getting Started with Microsoft PowerPoint
39 ratings
Set up a slideshow presentation utilizing the tools and commands in PowerPoint
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will learn the functions and features of the free online version of Microsoft PowerPoint. You will learn the basics of what it takes to operate Microsoft PowerPoint. You’ll explore the interface and go over the slide editing tools that include: designing slides, formatting text, and inserting content. This project will prepare you to create your first slideshow presentation of many.
No background required
PowerPoint
adding motion effects
formatting text
inserting content
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Sign up for Microsoft PPT for free
Choose a theme and add slides
Format text and arrange slides
Add content and speaker notes
Finish, save, and share PowerPoint
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by DMJan 14, 2022
I wish it was more in detail and gave more examples
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
