Getting Started with Microsoft PowerPoint

Set up a slideshow presentation utilizing the tools and commands in PowerPoint

2 hours
Beginner-friendly
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

By the end of this project, you will learn the functions and features of the free online version of Microsoft PowerPoint. You will learn the basics of what it takes to operate Microsoft PowerPoint. You’ll explore the interface and go over the slide editing tools that include: designing slides, formatting text, and inserting content. This project will prepare you to create your first slideshow presentation of many.

  • PowerPoint

  • adding motion effects

  • formatting text

  • inserting content

  1. Sign up for Microsoft PPT for free

  2. Choose a theme and add slides

  3. Format text and arrange slides

  4. Add content and speaker notes

  5. Finish, save, and share PowerPoint

