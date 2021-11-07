Chevron Left
Back to Getting Started with Microsoft PowerPoint

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Microsoft PowerPoint by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
39 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will learn the functions and features of the free online version of Microsoft PowerPoint. You will learn the basics of what it takes to operate Microsoft PowerPoint. You’ll explore the interface and go over the slide editing tools that include: designing slides, formatting text, and inserting content. This project will prepare you to create your first slideshow presentation of many....
Filter by:

1 - 13 of 13 Reviews for Getting Started with Microsoft PowerPoint

By Stephanie B

Nov 7, 2021

Easy to follow along with and easy to understand

By Marlon G

Dec 1, 2021

GREAT AND VERY NFORMATIVE COURSE!!!

By Nora M

Sep 10, 2021

Great session and user friendly.

By Divyesh K

Jan 31, 2022

Keep it up.. Very good content

By Hajer K A N

Nov 4, 2021

every things were good

By Nimra K

Sep 13, 2021

its amazing

By Sarbinowska J

Dec 30, 2021

very good

By M.ALEXPANDIYAN

May 18, 2022

i like

By Deanna M

Jan 14, 2022

I wish it was more in detail and gave more examples

By Miraculin M J

May 19, 2022

it could be more user friendly

By Mrunal M

May 26, 2022

i am happy with the course

By Savitri S

Oct 11, 2021

UNenroll me please I never even got started and it says i did

By shyleen m

Nov 5, 2021

I DIDNT FINISH MY COURSE AND I AM ALREADY KICKED OUT

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder