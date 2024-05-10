In this 2-hour long project-based course you will learn how to build a Microsoft PowerPoint presentation using the power of Microsoft Copilot AI.
Copilot for Beginners: Create a Powerpoint Presentation
Taught in English
Guided Project
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Create presentations and slide content in Copilot for Powerpoint
Revise and expand slide content using Copilot prompting
Extract information and generate slide content from other documents
Skills you'll practice
May 2024
Guided Project
Recommended experience
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a presentation structure
Add images
Apply AI presentation creation and editing skills
Transform a Word document into slides content
Extract insights from other presentations
Demonstrate AI data-to-slides skills
Augment content with AI-researched information
Expand on content
Use pre-built prompts with Copilot Lab
Cumulative activity
Recommended experience
Fundamental knowledge of Powerpoint (create and edit slides). Microsoft 365 and Copilot licenses are required.
Instructor
