By Hossain M Z•
Mar 30, 2022
Honestly, Coursera is the best platform for learning new skills. However, I gained confidence after taking some specialization courses. In addition, I truly appreciate all the great instructors for amazing skill sharing. Hence, I am applying all the skills and knowledge in my practical day-to-day life which I have learned in Coursera.
By Charles S•
May 21, 2022
Excellent !
By Nayee B•
May 26, 2022
love it
By Rajiv T•
Jan 27, 2022
Good
By Sajid N•
May 1, 2022
Wonderful journey, thanks COURSERA and MICROSOFT for providing us with this quality of course material.
By MICHAEL C•
Mar 9, 2022
This is probably the worst course I have taken on Coursera. I wouldn't recommend it to anyone. It was exceptionally boring and tedious. Too much of the content was geared toward knowing the name of a tab in the Ribbon even though Powerpoint only shows you the correct tabs for your context anyway. Too much emphasis was on how to add every effect to your presentation with no guidance for when you would want to use them or avoid them. This course wanted me to download a new file every few minutes even though I barely manipulated each one.