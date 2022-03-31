Chevron Left
This course is intended for learners with some experience using Microsoft Windows, who are seeking to build presentation skills with Microsoft PowerPoint. To be successful in this course you should have an understanding of the basics of using a Windows-based computer. Experience with printing and using a web browser are an asset, but not required. Knowing how to use Microsoft Office products is essential in any professional setting. Whether you want to expand your expertise to apply for a new role, start your own business, or simply develop a new personal skill this course is for you. This course is intended to help you get up to speed on many of the different features found in PowerPoint and to become familiar with its more advanced selection of features. You will learn how to create, save, and present a basic presentation; apply the basics of formatting; and add multimedia to a presentation. If you are familiar with PowerPoint’s basic features you can take your skills to the next level. If you are a beginner you will get the opportunity to develop your presentation skills using PowerPoint. By the end of this course, you should be comfortable with customizing the PowerPoint user interface, customizing design templates, implementing media and custom animations in a presentation, using collaboration tools, customizing slide shows in a number of different ways, as well as securing and distributing a presentation. This course will help you prepare for Exam MO-300: Microsoft PowerPoint (PowerPoint and PowerPoint 2019). You will be able to demonstrate the ability to create and manage presentations, insert and format shapes and slides, create slide content, apply transitions and animations, and manage multiple presentations. You will be able to apply the principal features of PowerPoint and complete tasks independently....
By Hossain M Z

Mar 30, 2022

Honestly, Coursera is the best platform for learning new skills. However, I gained confidence after taking some specialization courses. In addition, I truly appreciate all the great instructors for amazing skill sharing. Hence, I am applying all the skills and knowledge in my practical day-to-day life which I have learned in Coursera.

By Charles S

May 21, 2022

Excellent !

By Nayee B

May 26, 2022

love it

By Rajiv T

Jan 27, 2022

Good

By Sajid N

May 1, 2022

Wonderful journey, thanks COURSERA and MICROSOFT for providing us with this quality of course material.

By MICHAEL C

Mar 9, 2022

T​his is probably the worst course I have taken on Coursera. I wouldn't recommend it to anyone. It was exceptionally boring and tedious. Too much of the content was geared toward knowing the name of a tab in the Ribbon even though Powerpoint only shows you the correct tabs for your context anyway. Too much emphasis was on how to add every effect to your presentation with no guidance for when you would want to use them or avoid them. This course wanted me to download a new file every few minutes even though I barely manipulated each one.

