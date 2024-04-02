SkillUp EdTech
Product Management: Developing and Delivering a New Product
Product Management: Developing and Delivering a New Product

This course is part of multiple programs.

Taught in English

Skill-Up EdTech Team
Daniel C. Yeomans

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.8

(14 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

18 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Develop a comprehensive product development and launch checklist to enhance success potential

  • Define the required key pre-launch and post launch planning activities to ensure market readiness

  • Review a beta testing checklist to effectively acquire customer feedback and determine key issues that must be addressed

  • Use a checklist to determine overall launch readiness and steps that must be taken to move to the Deliver phase

Skills you'll gain

There are 5 modules in this course

You will begin with an introduction of the Develop phase and activities required for successful phase completion. This is followed by an overview of the roles and responsibilities of the product team using the RACI tool. You will then get an insight into product development and market validation activities. You will use a product development checklist to determine what has been accomplished and which activities are outstanding. In Lesson 2, you will begin with an overview of a Beta Plan, followed by a list of questions a Beta Plan should answer. You will next learn two key areas of the Develop phase. The lesson will then describe usability testing, followed by a summary of launch planning activities. You will also perform a hands-on lab where you and your team will be asked to review a scenario and determine key launch activities required. You will attempt a quiz and a 10-question graded exam to test your knowledge further.

You will begin the module with an overview of the product management team and team-building challenges a Product Manager may face. A team-building checklist identifies key requirements to effectively build a team. This segment ends with a brief review of a common team-building model called the Tuckman Ladder. Next, the module describes the Project Charter concept, shares an example, and walks you through the contents of the Project Charter. You will create a Project Charter in a hands-on lab. You will identify the goals and questions that need to be addressed when conducting a marketing investigation and perform a quick review of personas. You will learn how to perform a competitive analysis. This will be followed by an introduction to the Market Requirements Document (MRD). Subject Matter Experts (SME) will share insights on the concepts learned in the module. A practice quiz at the end of each lesson will test the concepts learned in the module. A graded exam at the end of the module will further test your knowledge.

The module starts with the launch phase and activities required for successful phase completion. This is followed by an overview of the roles and responsibilities of the product team using the RACI tool. It then summarizes post-launch activities. The next lesson will share the Deliver phase RACI. You will discover how the product lifecycle and product management lifecycle intersect in the Deliver phase. You will then get an insight into the maturity and decline stages. You will analyze select products and define what actions you believe are necessary to support them. Subject matter experts (SMEs) will share insights on the concepts learned in the module. A practice quiz at the end of each lesson will test the concepts learned in the module. A graded exam at the end of the module will further test your knowledge.

Module 4 of the Product Management: Developing and Delivering a New Product Course is titled “The Product Retire Phase and Next Steps.” It comprises two lessons. Lesson 1 provides an overview of the retire phase and outlines the activities necessary for its successful completion. You will learn about the roles and responsibilities of the product team using the RACI tool. In addition, you will discover the reasons for retiring a product and gain a clear understanding of the End of Life (EOL) Plan. Lesson 2 progresses by introducing an EOL checklist, allowing you to grasp its components and prioritize critical activities. Additionally, it delves into exploring external and internal impacts associated with EOL.

In this module, you will complete a final project where you will review a Product Concept Document and additional clarifying information and develop a Beta Plan, a Launch Plan, a Demand Generation Plan, and an End-of-Life Plan. In addition, you will attempt a final graded exam designed to evaluate your understanding of developing and delivering a product.

Instructors

Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,215 learners
Daniel C. Yeomans
SkillUp EdTech
16 Courses30,670 learners

