In this course you will be introduced to the steps required to effectively develop and launch a new product. These are important phases of the product management lifecycle and generally consume majority of the product manager's time.
Product Management: Developing and Delivering a New Product
This course is part of multiple programs.
Taught in English
Included with
Course
(14 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Develop a comprehensive product development and launch checklist to enhance success potential
Define the required key pre-launch and post launch planning activities to ensure market readiness
Review a beta testing checklist to effectively acquire customer feedback and determine key issues that must be addressed
Use a checklist to determine overall launch readiness and steps that must be taken to move to the Deliver phase
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
January 2024
13 assignments
Course
(14 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
You will begin with an introduction of the Develop phase and activities required for successful phase completion. This is followed by an overview of the roles and responsibilities of the product team using the RACI tool. You will then get an insight into product development and market validation activities. You will use a product development checklist to determine what has been accomplished and which activities are outstanding. In Lesson 2, you will begin with an overview of a Beta Plan, followed by a list of questions a Beta Plan should answer. You will next learn two key areas of the Develop phase. The lesson will then describe usability testing, followed by a summary of launch planning activities. You will also perform a hands-on lab where you and your team will be asked to review a scenario and determine key launch activities required. You will attempt a quiz and a 10-question graded exam to test your knowledge further.
What's included
10 videos2 readings3 assignments2 discussion prompts8 plugins
You will begin the module with an overview of the product management team and team-building challenges a Product Manager may face. A team-building checklist identifies key requirements to effectively build a team. This segment ends with a brief review of a common team-building model called the Tuckman Ladder. Next, the module describes the Project Charter concept, shares an example, and walks you through the contents of the Project Charter. You will create a Project Charter in a hands-on lab. You will identify the goals and questions that need to be addressed when conducting a marketing investigation and perform a quick review of personas. You will learn how to perform a competitive analysis. This will be followed by an introduction to the Market Requirements Document (MRD). Subject Matter Experts (SME) will share insights on the concepts learned in the module. A practice quiz at the end of each lesson will test the concepts learned in the module. A graded exam at the end of the module will further test your knowledge.
What's included
7 videos1 reading3 assignments2 discussion prompts9 plugins
The module starts with the launch phase and activities required for successful phase completion. This is followed by an overview of the roles and responsibilities of the product team using the RACI tool. It then summarizes post-launch activities. The next lesson will share the Deliver phase RACI. You will discover how the product lifecycle and product management lifecycle intersect in the Deliver phase. You will then get an insight into the maturity and decline stages. You will analyze select products and define what actions you believe are necessary to support them. Subject matter experts (SMEs) will share insights on the concepts learned in the module. A practice quiz at the end of each lesson will test the concepts learned in the module. A graded exam at the end of the module will further test your knowledge.
What's included
9 videos1 reading3 assignments2 discussion prompts11 plugins
Module 4 of the Product Management: Developing and Delivering a New Product Course is titled “The Product Retire Phase and Next Steps.” It comprises two lessons. Lesson 1 provides an overview of the retire phase and outlines the activities necessary for its successful completion. You will learn about the roles and responsibilities of the product team using the RACI tool. In addition, you will discover the reasons for retiring a product and gain a clear understanding of the End of Life (EOL) Plan. Lesson 2 progresses by introducing an EOL checklist, allowing you to grasp its components and prioritize critical activities. Additionally, it delves into exploring external and internal impacts associated with EOL.
What's included
8 videos1 reading3 assignments2 discussion prompts6 plugins
In this module, you will complete a final project where you will review a Product Concept Document and additional clarifying information and develop a Beta Plan, a Launch Plan, a Demand Generation Plan, and an End-of-Life Plan. In addition, you will attempt a final graded exam designed to evaluate your understanding of developing and delivering a product.
What's included
2 readings1 assignment1 peer review1 plugin
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Support and Operations
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 14
14 reviews
- 5 stars
80%
- 4 stars
20%
- 3 stars
0%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
0%
Reviewed on Apr 1, 2024
New to Support and Operations? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.