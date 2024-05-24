SkillUp EdTech
Tableau Capstone Project
SkillUp EdTech

Tableau Capstone Project

This course is part of Tableau Data Analyst Certification Preparation Specialization

Taught in English

Skill-Up EdTech Team
Shubhra Das

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

What you'll learn

  • Showcase the ability to integrate data from multiple sources and clean, transform, and prepare data for analysis in Tableau.

  • Demonstrate proficiency in using Tableau software to analyze business data and generate visualizations.

  • Develop interactive dashboards and reports to communicate insights derived from data analysis effectively.

  • Utilize data storytelling techniques to present findings and recommendations to stakeholders.

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

8 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

In this capstone project module, you will apply data cleaning and preparation techniques to improve data quality, ensuring it is accurate and reliable for analysis. You will also explore the impact of missing values on data quality and identify strategies to handle them effectively. By the end of this module, you will have cleaned and prepared data for basic data visualization and analysis.

What's included

3 videos1 reading2 assignments3 plugins

In this module, you'll explore Tableau's capabilities for data analysis and visualization, mastering the evaluation and selection of relevant data for exploration. You'll create interactive dashboards integrating visualizations and utilize Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for meaningful outcomes.

What's included

2 videos4 assignments2 plugins

In this module, You'll create engaging stories in Tableau to present to stakeholders. You'll leverage insights to construct clear presentation, highlighting key indicators, trends, and anomalies for actionable recommendations. You’ll then present your findings. You’ll create a PowerPoint presentation telling a compelling story of your analysis. You’ll include screenshots from tasks performed throughout the course and links to dashboards as proof of completion. Finally, you’ll upload the presentation in a PDF format, which will be reviewed by your peers. You’ll also be reviewing a peer's submission.

What's included

1 video4 readings2 assignments1 peer review1 plugin

Instructors

Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses48,647 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

