As the most used operating system in the world, Windows skills are crucial in today’s workplace. Knowledge of Windows and office productivity software is highly valued and makes you a desirable job candidate.
Office Productivity Software and Windows Fundamentals
This course is part of Office Productivity Software Specialization
Taught in English
1,530 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(10 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Explain how to use key Windows features such as the Desktop, Start menu, File Explorer, Windows Search, and the Recycle Bin
Describe the options for office productivity software and how to choose which one to use
Explain different Windows applications, how to install them, and their unique features
Create and use keyboard and desktop shortcuts to work more efficiently
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
3 quizzes
Course
(10 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
As the most used operating system in the world, Windows skills are crucial in today’s workplace. Knowledge of Windows is highly valued and makes you a desirable job candidate. In this module, you will learn about fundamental Windows functions. You will go over file and folder management, app installation, the Control Panel, useful Windows apps, capturing screenshots, and Windows tips and shortcuts.
What's included
9 videos1 reading1 quiz3 app items
As the most popular office productivity application suite, Office skills are crucial in today’s workplace. Knowledge of office productivity software is highly valued and makes you a desirable job candidate. In this module, you will learn about the basics of office productivity software. You will cover the different categories and vendors of office productivity applications, and learn how to decide between the different available office production applications.
What's included
3 videos1 quiz1 plugin
In this module, you will get a summary of the course and information on the next steps to take, and you will be tested on your knowledge of the topics covered in this course through a graded multiple-choice quiz.
What's included
1 reading1 quiz
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Business Essentials? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.