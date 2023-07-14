SkillUp EdTech
Office Productivity Software and Windows Fundamentals  
SkillUp EdTech

Office Productivity Software and Windows Fundamentals  

This course is part of Office Productivity Software Specialization

Taught in English

Skill-Up EdTech Team
Steve Ryan

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

1,530 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.8

(10 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain how to use key Windows features such as the Desktop, Start menu, File Explorer, Windows Search, and the Recycle Bin

  • Describe the options for office productivity software and how to choose which one to use

  • Explain different Windows applications, how to install them, and their unique features

  • Create and use keyboard and desktop shortcuts to work more efficiently

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

3 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.8

(10 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Office Productivity Software Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

As the most used operating system in the world, Windows skills are crucial in today’s workplace. Knowledge of Windows is highly valued and makes you a desirable job candidate. In this module, you will learn about fundamental Windows functions. You will go over file and folder management, app installation, the Control Panel, useful Windows apps, capturing screenshots, and Windows tips and shortcuts.

What's included

9 videos1 reading1 quiz3 app items

As the most popular office productivity application suite, Office skills are crucial in today’s workplace. Knowledge of office productivity software is highly valued and makes you a desirable job candidate. In this module, you will learn about the basics of office productivity software. You will cover the different categories and vendors of office productivity applications, and learn how to decide between the different available office production applications.

What's included

3 videos1 quiz1 plugin

In this module, you will get a summary of the course and information on the next steps to take, and you will be tested on your knowledge of the topics covered in this course through a graded multiple-choice quiz.

What's included

1 reading1 quiz

Instructors

Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,215 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions