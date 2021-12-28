About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Computer Hardware

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

27 minutes to complete

Computer Software

27 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Application Software: a presentation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

What You See Is What You Get

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

