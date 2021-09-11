L
Nov 4, 2020
First of all, it's a great honor to be part of this course. This course was very interesting and useful for me . I have learned alot from this course. Thank you coursera and all teachers.
May 21, 2021
I learned a lot from this course really happy to complete it. Mostly I learned how to make good presentations, basics of computers, software and gimp, etc... I enjoyed doing this course.
By jeevan l•
Sep 11, 2021
Very useful, despite using computer and office for years, there were many new things that I could learn through this course. Thank you team coursera and HKUST
By Abdellatif r•
Sep 6, 2020
This course has given me a great understanding of computers and office productivity software, I look forward to continuing my studies.
By Julianne N S•
Sep 7, 2020
Overall a basic view of computers and office productivity software. It just was never mentioned that mathematical involvement would take place in the course. Definitely need to alert the overview of the course to potential customers/students that mathematical equations will play a rather LARGE role in some of the lessons.
By Joshua Y•
Feb 25, 2022
This is one of the great courses i have done online and i wish to embark on more greater courses here. It has really help me to be creative and open minded in all my works
By John C L•
Nov 15, 2020
This was amazing! Thanks for our professor! He help us to acquired more knowledge and skills. We can now use our certificates for different purposes.
By Atul R•
Sep 26, 2020
This is a wonderful course. I learned Basics of Excel, Creating a simple PowerPoint presentation, MS-Word basic and Basics of Graphic Designing. Thanks to the faculty, he kept the video short and gave the required and essential info. I liked the course very much.
By Syed M H S•
May 22, 2021
By Jamroz K•
Dec 31, 2020
Every thing in this course was to short. I want to say that, we learn many application and topics but all we do is, that very little introduction of that topic or application. Nothing is explained properly.
By Karri R•
Jul 20, 2020
By Jade C•
Sep 11, 2020
Since the world is now moving to computers, learning about computer and its relations is very useful. thanks you Coursera!
By Oluwatoyin O O•
Jul 30, 2020
Great and valuable knowledge to perform on job. The instruction was very thorough and practical; special thanks to the instructor. The mastering of the computer concept and applications is the key to effective office productivity.
By LIROIKI B•
Nov 5, 2020
By Vidhi T•
Aug 11, 2020
i enjoyed the course and got to know few things in addition to the knowledge i already had about computers and microsoft.
By TASKEEN Z•
Aug 1, 2020
I have gained many things about computer that I don't know.
By Julie S L•
Nov 22, 2020
I gain knowledge to work with microsoft office.
By Omid•
Jul 25, 2020
Thanks. It was a very nice experience.
By Nour H•
Jul 29, 2020
i learn more skilss
By Stacey M•
Nov 2, 2020
It was my understanding that this was a BASIC computer application course. and I appreciate the graphics design part and I did learn a lot, but the visual presentations should be slower and the readings should be in more layman's terms. I also think that my version of Microsoft Office was a newer version, so the examples were quite different. Also, Excel was pretty difficult; I did not expect formulas to be that in-depth. My version of Survey was completely different (it told me that they retired Excel surveys). The class all in all was a great benefit, but in my opinion, it really needs to be reviewed and updated. Thank you for your time.
By Murakeen R•
Jan 10, 2021
The course is not really detailed, the quiz questions are not put clearly and are very confusing. A lot of questions from the quizzes were not even taught in the course, and had to be looked for online. Overall, the course is good, just needs some overhauling.
By Dhidaporn P•
Jan 30, 2022
I have learned many useful skills and acquainted many applications which I don't ever used before such as GIMP, Befunky, etc. from this course. Although I have gone through a lot of assignments using those productivity software, I still get interesting ideas from the course itself. So, it'd be highly recommended course for someone who want to do daily tasks and get a big picture of fundamental editing.
By Jenny J•
Sep 28, 2021
By studying this course, I have learned a lot of things that I did not know. What I have learned from this course are basic knowledge and skills for me to develop my understanding of computers. And also, they prepare me to perform the tasks at workplace. Big thanks to the lecturer for his clear and effective teaching and Coursera team for providing this course.
By Jennifer C•
Oct 23, 2020
This was truly a great course. The lecturer Mr. Kenneth W T Leung was very clear and precise in all of the videos and reading material. I must commend him for the knowledge this course has equipped me with. I have indeed learnt a lot and I will be utilizing the knowledge gained to enhance the productivity of my organization.
By Nay K•
Sep 4, 2021
THIS IS THE FIRST STEP OF MAKEING MY DREAM AGAIN AND THIS COURSE IS GIVE ME TO UNDERSTAND & REFRESHING BACK OF MY BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER & OFFICE 365 SPFTWARE AND I VERY LIKE GIMP LESSON. RUN MORE COURSE WITH COURSERA AND THANKS MR. KENNETH & HONG KONG UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY.
By Obed T•
Nov 15, 2020
It was a pleasure to learn this course. I'm health care personnel but this course have strengthened the level of my computer knowledge in more productive way . I have truly excited on how to create a survey, this was awesome and I'll truly apply in my daily basis work.
Thank you
By Silsme C M•
Dec 7, 2020
By joining in this course, I have enjoyed and learned many new things which I have not learned before. I have learned about presenting new ideas, time management, organization, research, decision making, persuasion, networking and improved knowledge.