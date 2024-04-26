SkillUp EdTech
Product Management: Foundations & Stakeholder Collaboration
This course is part of multiple programs.

Taught in English

Skill-Up EdTech Team
Daniel C. Yeomans

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

2,369 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.7

(41 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Apply essential communication and collaboration skills critical to product success

  • Develop interpersonal and business skills essential for product management

  • Analyze various product management communication challenges and identify the impact of communication styles

  • Examine a case study and evaluate both its strengths and areas for improvement and then offer actionable recommendations

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

13 assignments

There are 5 modules in this course

Module 1 provides valuable insights into the foundational skills required for success in the field of product management. It consists of two lessons. Lesson 1, "Effective Collaboration and Stakeholder Engagement," emphasizes the importance of fostering productive collaborations and engaging stakeholders effectively. Lesson 2, "Communication Skills Inventory," focuses on evaluating and enhancing your communication abilities, a fundamental requirement for success in the role of Product Managers.

What's included

15 videos4 readings3 assignments3 discussion prompts4 plugins

Module 2 offers a deep dive into Product Management and Business Development. Lesson 1 explores "Product Levels and Segmentation," covering Kotler's Five Levels of a Product and Market Segmentation. In Lesson 2, "Product Management, Business Development, and Strategy," you'll learn about the Product Manager's role in business development, SWOT analysis, Porter's 5 Forces Model for market assessment, and product planning and strategy. The Hands-on labs apply these concepts, and the module concludes with quizzes and a glossary.

What's included

10 videos1 reading3 assignments2 discussion prompts2 plugins

In Module 3, you will learn about driving strategy and innovation. Lesson 1 focuses on innovation, offering insights into various methodologies and challenges, while lesson 2 immerses you in analytical thinking, abstract skills, and the collaborative relationship between product managers and business analysts.

What's included

8 videos1 reading3 assignments2 discussion prompts2 plugins

Different people communicate in different ways, so it’s important to understand communication styles. Lesson 1 of this module introduces the different types of communication styles and gives you the opportunity to discover your style. Lesson 2 underlines the importance of team communication as well as public relations and media planning.

What's included

9 videos1 reading3 assignments3 discussion prompts3 plugins

In this module, you will complete a final project where you will review a scenario, develop an Elevator Speech, analyze market forces using the Five Forces framework, explore Product Management skills, and develop an initial public relations plan. Additionally, you will attempt a graded exam designed to evaluate your understanding of Product Management.

What's included

2 readings1 assignment1 peer review1 plugin

Instructors

Instructor ratings
3.8 (5 ratings)
Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,215 learners
Daniel C. Yeomans
SkillUp EdTech
16 Courses30,670 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

