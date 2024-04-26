Product Management: Foundations & Stakeholder Collaboration

Product managers play a crucial role in driving the development and success of a product, serving as a critical link between customers, stakeholders, and the development team.
They are responsible for understanding market requirements, defining product objectives and features, and overseeing the entire product lifecycle from conception to its release. This course will provide you with valuable skills in fostering productive collaborations, engaging stakeholders effectively, and enhancing communication abilities. You will learn about Kotler's Five Levels of product and market segmentation. In addition, you’ll explore the product manager's role in business development, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Model for market assessment. The course also helps you understand the concepts of innovation and ideation and equip you with crucial skills for effective communication and teamwork in the field of Product Management. Throughout this course, several product management experts will share their insights and experiences in product management. Practice quizzes and graded quizzes will test your knowledge. You will be able to apply the concepts learned in the course in a final project. This course is suitable for anyone who aspires to apply for product management jobs. It requires no prior experience or knowledge of product management.