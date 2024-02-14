SkillUp EdTech
The DMAIC Framework - Define and Measure Phase
SkillUp EdTech

The DMAIC Framework - Define and Measure Phase

This course is part of ASQ-Certified Six Sigma Green Belt (CSSGB) Exam Prep Specialization

Taught in English

Jaswant Singh Verma
Skill-Up EdTech Team
Madhumita Pati

Instructors: Jaswant Singh Verma

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Define specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) project goals and objectives.

  • Analyze the voice of the customer (VOC) data to translate it to critical to quality (CTQ) parameters.

  • Explain process mapping and define key performance metrics.

  • Plan data collection activities to quantify the performance of the process.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

15 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the ASQ-Certified Six Sigma Green Belt (CSSGB) Exam Prep Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn the essential foundations for project initiation. The focus is on project identification, understanding the voice of the customer (VoC), and grasping fundamental project management principles. You’ll discover how to select projects effectively, comprehend customer needs through the VoC, and the basics of project management. You’ll also learn about project selection processes, process components, benchmarking concepts, and stakeholder analysis. The module also delves into VoC data collection, how to translate it into critical to quality (CTQ) factors, applying the KANO model, crafting project charters, defining project scopes, and tracking key project metrics. Finally, this module is your gateway to understanding project commencement and customer-centric project initiation.

What's included

8 videos2 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn about the fundamental tools crucial for effective project planning. You will gain insight into the work breakdown structure (WBS), Gantt charts, critical path method (CPM), and program evaluation and review technique (PERT. Additionally, the module discusses project documentation essentials, elements of project risk analysis, management and planning tools, and strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analysis. You will also learn about the benefits of decision matrices, quality metrics such as DPU, DPO, DPMO, Sigma level, and cost of poor quality. Finally, the module explores stages of team evolution, role management, and decision-making aids and offers a comprehensive insight into essential techniques vital for successful project management and planning.

What's included

8 videos1 reading4 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will focus on important statistical concepts and data-gathering techniques. You will learn about process analysis, probability basics, and various statistical distributions like normal, binomial, and Poisson. You will also gain insight into different data types, planning data collection, sampling methods, and operational definition worksheets. Next, the module delves into measures of central tendency and dispersion, and graphical representation. You will be introduced to statistical ideas such as probability, diverse data types, and effective data collection strategies, empowering you to summarize, analyze, and interpret data confidently in project scenarios.

What's included

9 videos1 reading4 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will gain insight into measurement system analysis (MSA), which is an in-depth evaluation of a measurement process to assess the quality and reliability of measurement systems used in data collection. You will also learn to evaluate and improve the existing measurement systems in a process or organization, identify sources of measurement error, assess measurement system performance, and implement strategies to enhance measurement accuracy and precision. Finally, this module also focuses on evaluating and assessing the performance and capability of a process to meet customer requirements and specifications.  

What's included

4 videos2 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

This is a peer-review assignment based on the concepts taught in The DMAIC Framework: Define and Measure Phase course. In this assignment, you will be able to explain how to apply the define and measure phases of the DMAIC framework in a real-life scenario.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 peer review

Instructors

Jaswant Singh Verma
SkillUp EdTech
3 Courses310 learners
Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,215 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions