Prepare for a career in the field of quality and process improvements and learn in-demand skills like Six Sigma methodologies, DMAIC and DMADV frameworks, and Lean tools to get job-ready in less than 4 months.
The three courses in this specialization will prepare you to take the ASQ-Certified Six Sigma Green Belt (CSSGB) exam and help you master Six Sigma methodologies, tools, and techniques to identify existing challenges and their scope in an organization to design viable solutions.
The first course, Overview: Six Sigma and the Organization, explains how Six Sigma principles and practices align with and impact the overall functioning of an organization. The second course, The DMAIC Framework: Define and Measure Phase, focuses on the initial two stages of the define, measure, analyze, improve, and control (DMAIC) problem-solving framework. The last course, The DMAIC Framework: Analyze, Improve, and Control Phase, describes how to execute the last three phases of the DMAIC framework, analyze the root causes of the existing issues, implement solutions, and ensure their sustainability.
Each course in this specialization blends instructional material, practice and graded assessments, and a final hands-on peer review assignment, and is best suited for employees currently working in process improvement teams or quality functions or involved with Six Sigma or Lean projects. It also helps you become a certified Six Sigma Green Belt (SSGB) and confirms your commitment to quality.
Applied Learning Project
Each course in this specialization concludes with a hands-on peer-review assignment. This end-term project incorporates the learnings of the entire course and is reviewed by your peers to foster learning and feedback.
The peer-reviewed assignments will help you to:
Gain a comprehensive assessment for your assignment with diverse feedback
Actively learn with a highly engaging process of peer reviews
Gain a collaborative learning experience
The end-term projects are based on:
Six Sigma and tools and methodologies
Phases and implementation of the define, measure, analyze, improve, and control (DMAIC) approach