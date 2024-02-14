SkillUp EdTech
ASQ-Certified Six Sigma Green Belt (CSSGB) Exam Prep Specialization
SkillUp EdTech

ASQ-Certified Six Sigma Green Belt (CSSGB) Exam Prep Specialization

Prepare for the Six Sigma Green Belt certification. Master Six Sigma methodologies and become a specialist in process improvement and operational excellence.

Taught in English

Jaswant Singh Verma
Skill-Up EdTech Team
Madhumita Pati

Instructors: Jaswant Singh Verma

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Examine the Lean Six Sigma principles and methodologies.

  • Implement the DMAIC framework or the define, measure, analyze, improve, and control framework for process improvements.

  • Identify, quantify, and eliminate process inefficiencies and conduct data-driven study and analysis.

  • Apply various statistical tools and techniques to implement improvement projects.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Recently updated!

February 2024

Overview: Six Sigma and the Organization

Course 19 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explain the importance of using Six Sigma and applying its philosophy and goals. 

  • Describe how Six Sigma can align with the organization’s goals to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and improve the quality of processes.

  • Define specific metrics and targets to measure the success of Six Sigma projects in relation to organizational goals.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Six Sigma Green Belt
Category: Lean principles
Category: DMAIC methodology
Category: Problem-solving framework

The DMAIC Framework - Define and Measure Phase

Course 29 hours

What you'll learn

  • Define specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) project goals and objectives.

  • Analyze the voice of the customer (VOC) data to translate it to critical to quality (CTQ) parameters.

  • Explain process mapping and define key performance metrics.

  • Plan data collection activities to quantify the performance of the process.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Collection
Category: Voice of the Customer (VOC) analysis
Category: Business Process Mapping
Category: DMAIC framework
Category: Management System Analysis (MSA)

The DMAIC Framework: Analyze, Improve, and Control Phase

Course 38 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe the importance of analyzing data and identifying root causes of problems in the process.

  • Apply data analysis techniques such as hypothesis testing, regression analysis, and correlation analysis to identify the issues in your process.

  • Develop control plans and strategies for sustaining process improvements.

  • Use control charts and statistical process control techniques to monitor process performance.

Skills you'll gain

Category: design of experiments
Category: Statistical Hypothesis Testing
Category: Statistical Process Control
Category: Exploratory Data Analysis
Category: Root cause analysis

Instructors

Jaswant Singh Verma
SkillUp EdTech
3 Courses

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

