Seasoned Six Sigma Professional having 37+ years of experience in all spheres of Quality, Six Sigma, Lean, TPM, TOC, QMS, NPD, Operational Excellence, and Business Excellence Model (Malcom Baldrige). An expert in the use of Lean and Six Sigma tools & methodology, ensure that the tools are used appropriately by team members, identify and assist in the removal of barriers to projects; has conducted number of training programs for Black Belt, Green Belt and Yellow Belt in organizations like, Samtel, HNG, Balasore Alloys, Amtek and ABG. Presently working as a Transformation Consultant since last 3 years, providing training and hand holding on six sigma projects.