This course is designed for individuals who aim to excel in the American Society for Quality (ASQ) Certified Six Sigma Green Belt (CSSGB) exam). The course highlights the competencies and essential skills required for Lean Six Sigma professionals to excel in the Certified Six Sigma Green Belt (CSSGB) exam.
Overview: Six Sigma and the Organization
This course is part of ASQ-Certified Six Sigma Green Belt (CSSGB) Exam Prep Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Explain the importance of using Six Sigma and applying its philosophy and goals.
Describe how Six Sigma can align with the organization’s goals to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and improve the quality of processes.
Define specific metrics and targets to measure the success of Six Sigma projects in relation to organizational goals.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
February 2024
9 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn how to effectively align Six Sigma initiatives with your organization’s strategic objectives. After gaining insight into the fundamentals of quality and the Six Sigma methodology, you will learn how to link project objectives, metrics, and outcomes to the broader organizational goals, ensuring that the improvement efforts contribute to overall business success. In addition, you will also learn how to integrate Six Sigma principles and practices into the strategic planning and management processes to drive operational excellence.
What's included
10 videos3 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will be introduced to the core principles and concepts of Lean management and how to apply them within an organization. You will learn how to employ Lean thinking and the role it plays in improving processes, identifying and eliminating waste, and achieving operational excellence. Additionally, you will learn how to streamline and optimize processes and foster a culture of continuous improvement within your organization. Finally, you will also be able to implement Lean practices in internal and external business processes and achieve efficiencies to deliver value to the customers.
What's included
7 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn about the Design for Six Sigma, also known as the DFSS, methodology. This methodology is used to develop new products, services, or processes with a focus on achieving high levels of quality and customer satisfaction. It is a proactive approach that integrates Six Sigma principles and tools into the design and development stages of a project. The DFSS methodology aims to ensure that products or processes are designed to meet customer requirements, minimize defects, and optimize performance. You will learn about the various problem-solving frameworks such as define, measure, analyze, improve, and control (DMAIC), define, measure, analyze, design, and verify (DMADV), and define, measure, analyze, design, optimize, and verify (DMADOV). Further, you will learn how these frameworks are used to improve the quality of the end product, service, or process during the design phase. Finally, the module introduces you to the failure mode and effects analysis (FMEA), its objective, and its types.
What's included
6 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt
This is a peer-review assignment based on the concepts taught in the Overview: Six Sigma and the Organization course. In this assignment, you will be able to explain how to apply various problem-solving frameworks in a real-life scenario.
What's included
1 video2 readings1 peer review
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.