SkillUp EdTech
Overview: Six Sigma and the Organization
SkillUp EdTech

Overview: Six Sigma and the Organization

This course is part of ASQ-Certified Six Sigma Green Belt (CSSGB) Exam Prep Specialization

Taught in English

Jaswant Singh Verma
Skill-Up EdTech Team

Instructors: Jaswant Singh Verma

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the importance of using Six Sigma and applying its philosophy and goals. 

  • Describe how Six Sigma can align with the organization’s goals to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and improve the quality of processes.

  • Define specific metrics and targets to measure the success of Six Sigma projects in relation to organizational goals.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

9 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the ASQ-Certified Six Sigma Green Belt (CSSGB) Exam Prep Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn how to effectively align Six Sigma initiatives with your organization’s strategic objectives. After gaining insight into the fundamentals of quality and the Six Sigma methodology, you will learn how to link project objectives, metrics, and outcomes to the broader organizational goals, ensuring that the improvement efforts contribute to overall business success. In addition, you will also learn how to integrate Six Sigma principles and practices into the strategic planning and management processes to drive operational excellence.

What's included

10 videos3 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will be introduced to the core principles and concepts of Lean management and how to apply them within an organization. You will learn how to employ Lean thinking and the role it plays in improving processes, identifying and eliminating waste, and achieving operational excellence. Additionally, you will learn how to streamline and optimize processes and foster a culture of continuous improvement within your organization. Finally, you will also be able to implement Lean practices in internal and external business processes and achieve efficiencies to deliver value to the customers.

What's included

7 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn about the Design for Six Sigma, also known as the DFSS, methodology. This methodology is used to develop new products, services, or processes with a focus on achieving high levels of quality and customer satisfaction. It is a proactive approach that integrates Six Sigma principles and tools into the design and development stages of a project. The DFSS methodology aims to ensure that products or processes are designed to meet customer requirements, minimize defects, and optimize performance. You will learn about the various problem-solving frameworks such as define, measure, analyze, improve, and control (DMAIC), define, measure, analyze, design, and verify (DMADV), and define, measure, analyze, design, optimize, and verify (DMADOV). Further, you will learn how these frameworks are used to improve the quality of the end product, service, or process during the design phase. Finally, the module introduces you to the failure mode and effects analysis (FMEA), its objective, and its types.

What's included

6 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt

This is a peer-review assignment based on the concepts taught in the Overview: Six Sigma and the Organization course. In this assignment, you will be able to explain how to apply various problem-solving frameworks in a real-life scenario.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 peer review

Instructors

Jaswant Singh Verma
SkillUp EdTech
3 Courses310 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions