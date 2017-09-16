About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Six Sigma Green Belt Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Lean Six Sigma
  • Process Improvement
  • Process Capability
  • Six Sigma
Instructors

Offered by

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Six Sigma and the Organization

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 23 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Lean Principles in the Organization

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 87 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Design for Six Sigma

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Project Identification - VOC - Project Management Basics

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 25 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Six Sigma Green Belt Specialization

Six Sigma Green Belt

