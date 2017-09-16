This course is for you if you are looking to dive deeper into Six Sigma or strengthen and expand your knowledge of the basic components of green belt level of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes and performance. This course will introduce you to the purpose of Six Sigma and its value to an organization. You will learn about the basic principles of Six Sigma and Lean. Your instructors will introduce you to, and have you apply, some of the tools and metrics that are critical components of Six Sigma. This course will provide you with the basic knowledge of the principles, roles, and responsibilities of Six Sigma and Lean.
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Six Sigma and the Organization
Welcome to the Six Sigma Green Belt Specialization! Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills help to improve business processes and performance. Your team of instructors, Dr. Bill Bailey, Dr. David Cook, Dr. Christine Scherrer, and Dr. Gregory Wiles, currently work in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology at Kennesaw State University. They have collaborated to create a specialization that is all encompassing of the Six Sigma methodologies for both Yellow and Green belt. Completion of this specialization will provide you with the knowledge to either continue to full Six Sigma certification or simply advance your knowledge professionally. In this module you will be introduced to how Six Sigma interacts with the organization, lean principles, and project management basics.
Lean Principles in the Organization
In this module, Dr. Bill Bailey will introduce you to the history of lean as well as new lean concepts. Dr. Bailey will also explain the five lean principles. In addition, this module will introduce you to more quality tools used in lean. This module also begins with a Yellow Belt Refresher Area, since some learners may have entered this course without having taken the previous yellow belt material. This refresher area does not serve as a "replacement" for taking the yellow belt material. It is only a "patch" for those who already have some knowledge of six sigma, but find the yellow belt specialization to be too introductory for their current situation. If you find yourself struggling with the green belt material in this course, it is highly recommended that you travel through the yellow belt specialization before attempting the green belt content.
Design for Six Sigma
In this module, Dr. David Cook will introduce you to design for six sigma.
Project Identification - VOC - Project Management Basics
In this module, Dr. David Cook will introduce you to project identification, voice of the customer, and project management as it pertains to six sigma.
A great course to go for. It will literally strength the basic ideas and concepts of six sigma, which i feel is really important for understanding of the DMAIC methodology. Thank you Coursera
Good course, although it follows and explain almost exactly what is in the Certified Six Sigma Green Belt Handbook. They should add more practical examples on explanations and tests.
The course is very detailed and easy to understand because the professor speaks in moderate speed. Thank you for creating this amazing course, I can be able to apply it in my job.
The course makes sure that you know the basics of six sigma, VOC and tools to identify. I wish there was actually some guided projects to use these tools or links. Practical aspect was low
About the Six Sigma Green Belt Specialization
This specialization is for you if you are looking to learn more about the more advanced components of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes, performance, and quality assurance.
