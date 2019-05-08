Chevron Left
Back to Six Sigma and the Organization (Advanced)

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Six Sigma and the Organization (Advanced) by University System of Georgia

4.7
stars
2,892 ratings
599 reviews

About the Course

This course is for you if you are looking to dive deeper into Six Sigma or strengthen and expand your knowledge of the basic components of green belt level of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes and performance. This course will introduce you to the purpose of Six Sigma and its value to an organization. You will learn about the basic principles of Six Sigma and Lean. Your instructors will introduce you to, and have you apply, some of the tools and metrics that are critical components of Six Sigma. This course will provide you with the basic knowledge of the principles, roles, and responsibilities of Six Sigma and Lean. Every module will include readings, videos, and a quiz to help make sure you understand the material and concepts that are studied. You will also have the opportunity to participate in discussions and peer review exercises to give you the opportunity to apply the material to your daily life. Registration includes online access to course content, projects, and resources but does not include the companion text The Certified Six Sigma Green Belt Handbook (2nd edition). The companion text is NOT required to complete the assignments. However, the text is a recognized handbook used by professionals in the field. Also, it is a highly-recommended text for those wishing to move forward in Six Sigma and eventually gain certification from professional agencies such as American Society for Quality (ASQ)....

Top reviews

SO

Sep 16, 2017

A great course to go for. It will literally strength the basic ideas and concepts of six sigma, which i feel is really important for understanding of the DMAIC methodology.\n\nThank you Coursera

PS

Feb 1, 2021

Very Informative course for Six Sigma. Learnt very much about Six Sigma and the Organization. Learnt about Quality Control tools and techniques. And six sigma as well as lean six Sigma tools.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 606 Reviews for Six Sigma and the Organization (Advanced)

By SUYASH B

May 7, 2019

It is a poorly organized course. I feel like I have wasted my money. Firstly, the slides are not made by USG but these guys have lifted the slides from some other university. Secondly, the videos are just too short to teach anything in depth. The quality of the videos is also poor. Thirdly, there are these irritating questions that pop up in between the videos. They ask you about what the speaker said word to word. This doesn't constitute learning. I mean, I don't have to listen to the speaker word to word to understand a concept. I would highly recommend people to do the Yellow belt course on Edx by TUMx. It is much better structured and the quality of the questions is much better. They have taken effort in organizing the course unlike this USG course. I feel that even after getting a green belt, my understanding of Six Sigma will be due to the TUMx course I did on Edx.

By Eduardo G

Oct 31, 2018

Delivery is linear and tedious. Material is not bad, but the course logical structure is not obvious.

By Joanna Ł

Oct 14, 2017

The course consisted of poor quality slides that contained information, that is easily accessible on the Internet and cost-free. I have decided to pay for this course to learn about the theory of six sigma and see real life examples - first one was presented at an extremely low quality and the second one was non-existent.

This was the first course that I paid for on Coursera and the worst one by far. I would not recommend it to anyone. Highly disappointing.

By Sukhpreet O

Sep 16, 2017

A great course to go for. It will literally strength the basic ideas and concepts of six sigma, which i feel is really important for understanding of the DMAIC methodology.

Thank you Coursera

By Cliff W

Sep 10, 2019

The material presented in the videos was very basic and lacked any emotion. When the author described used specific instances to help support a principle, it was much appreciated. Also, questions from the quizzes only come from the presentations. I found reading the handbook book to be more rewarding but useless in answering the quiz questions.

By Joey R W

Aug 10, 2018

Good review of Green Belt material, covering the Pearson textbook. Teaching style leans heavily on memorization of material, rather than gaining the comprehension of concepts. I don't know which style is best for the ASQ exam. Several bad typos, such as which pages to read for recommended reading assignments. Coursera should make some changes to the format, to make the course more user-friendly. Not a bad course, but personally, I've had better experiences with EdX courses.

By Jingting X

May 8, 2019

I'm not a fan of Dr. David Cook's way of teaching. It's too many concepts and the slides are full of text, lacking examples and practical explanations. Also, the quizzes are set to specific to his lecture script, instead of a test on true understanding.

By Denis B

Feb 14, 2018

It would be nice if you could add more examples

By Juliano P

Sep 11, 2017

The course helped me to understand in a better figure, all the improvement tools that we can use in the daily routine to continuous improvement in the processes. I strongly recommend.

By Deb

May 5, 2019

The information in this course is relevant to organizations and keeping customer satisfaction and performance in mind. I enjoyed the learning and plan to continue. Thanks Coursera!

By SANDEEP M

Apr 30, 2020

VERY HELPFUL AND EASY TO LEARN

By Abhijeet R

Jul 26, 2019

best course to learn six sigma

By Luiz F

May 19, 2018

Incredible course, I love it!

By Baddela S B

Apr 27, 2021

well designed and explained.

By Kenan B

Dec 27, 2020

It is very helpfull lecture.

By Dr. S R C

Aug 20, 2020

I didn't receive certificate

By Caio V M G

Nov 27, 2017

Good course, although it follows and explain almost exactly what is in the Certified Six Sigma Green Belt Handbook. They should add more practical examples on explanations and tests.

By Nicolas P

Mar 2, 2019

Instructor/ videos add little to the reading material and videos barely cover any material from the book. Questions are not thought provoking, instead just mid video questions to regurgitate what was just said. Could have saved myself some money and just bout and read the book because thats effectively what I am doing.

By Hardeep S

Feb 6, 2018

its not too much interactive

By Braves A G

Sep 24, 2020

Six Sigma and the Organization (Advanced) by University System of Georgia taught me a new skill set of knowledge applicable to my overall career and self-development. The topics are all relevant and delivered professionally by the subject matter experts. The discussions and activities are well organized for learners to gain a better understanding of the course.

I really appreciate University System of Georgia and Coursera for granting me financial aid in completing this course. This opportunity gave me a life-changing learning experience.

Completing the course is worth the time and effort. Highly recommended to all learners to take this course.

Thank you Six Sigma and the Organization (Advanced) team! Thank you University System of Georgia!

Thank you Coursera!

By Peter N

May 29, 2020

The Course is a very powerful one with well prepared learning materials and a super video learning material that enabled me to be well focused from the beginning till the end of the Course.

The impact of the course is huge and the exposure to my organizational practices are much.

I have recommended most of my colleagues in the Manufacturing sector to enroll for the course based on the great benefits and direct impact on personal development and career advancement.

By Gilberto T

Apr 9, 2020

Excelente Curso, muy completo y profesional, excelente alternativa para crear los conocimientos necesarios para continuar con la acreditación. Cualquier persona aunque no tenga conocimientos básicos sobre las herramientas del curso puede hacerlo, aunque recomiendo realizar el curso Yellow Belt antes de comenzar este. Gracias a Coursera por tan maravilloso esfuerzo de democratizar y llevar conocimiento de calidad al alcance de todos.

By Pinakin S

Feb 2, 2021

Very Informative course for Six Sigma. Learnt very much about Six Sigma and the Organization. Learnt about Quality Control tools and techniques. And six sigma as well as lean six Sigma tools.

By Parag G W

Jul 1, 2020

Hhelpful and valuable content.

By sri h B

Jun 10, 2020

it's very useful for my career

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder