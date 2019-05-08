SO
Sep 16, 2017
A great course to go for. It will literally strength the basic ideas and concepts of six sigma, which i feel is really important for understanding of the DMAIC methodology.\n\nThank you Coursera
PS
Feb 1, 2021
Very Informative course for Six Sigma. Learnt very much about Six Sigma and the Organization. Learnt about Quality Control tools and techniques. And six sigma as well as lean six Sigma tools.
By SUYASH B•
May 7, 2019
It is a poorly organized course. I feel like I have wasted my money. Firstly, the slides are not made by USG but these guys have lifted the slides from some other university. Secondly, the videos are just too short to teach anything in depth. The quality of the videos is also poor. Thirdly, there are these irritating questions that pop up in between the videos. They ask you about what the speaker said word to word. This doesn't constitute learning. I mean, I don't have to listen to the speaker word to word to understand a concept. I would highly recommend people to do the Yellow belt course on Edx by TUMx. It is much better structured and the quality of the questions is much better. They have taken effort in organizing the course unlike this USG course. I feel that even after getting a green belt, my understanding of Six Sigma will be due to the TUMx course I did on Edx.
By Eduardo G•
Oct 31, 2018
Delivery is linear and tedious. Material is not bad, but the course logical structure is not obvious.
By Joanna Ł•
Oct 14, 2017
The course consisted of poor quality slides that contained information, that is easily accessible on the Internet and cost-free. I have decided to pay for this course to learn about the theory of six sigma and see real life examples - first one was presented at an extremely low quality and the second one was non-existent.
This was the first course that I paid for on Coursera and the worst one by far. I would not recommend it to anyone. Highly disappointing.
By Sukhpreet O•
Sep 16, 2017
A great course to go for. It will literally strength the basic ideas and concepts of six sigma, which i feel is really important for understanding of the DMAIC methodology.
Thank you Coursera
By Cliff W•
Sep 10, 2019
The material presented in the videos was very basic and lacked any emotion. When the author described used specific instances to help support a principle, it was much appreciated. Also, questions from the quizzes only come from the presentations. I found reading the handbook book to be more rewarding but useless in answering the quiz questions.
By Joey R W•
Aug 10, 2018
Good review of Green Belt material, covering the Pearson textbook. Teaching style leans heavily on memorization of material, rather than gaining the comprehension of concepts. I don't know which style is best for the ASQ exam. Several bad typos, such as which pages to read for recommended reading assignments. Coursera should make some changes to the format, to make the course more user-friendly. Not a bad course, but personally, I've had better experiences with EdX courses.
By Jingting X•
May 8, 2019
I'm not a fan of Dr. David Cook's way of teaching. It's too many concepts and the slides are full of text, lacking examples and practical explanations. Also, the quizzes are set to specific to his lecture script, instead of a test on true understanding.
By Denis B•
Feb 14, 2018
It would be nice if you could add more examples
By Juliano P•
Sep 11, 2017
The course helped me to understand in a better figure, all the improvement tools that we can use in the daily routine to continuous improvement in the processes. I strongly recommend.
By Deb•
May 5, 2019
The information in this course is relevant to organizations and keeping customer satisfaction and performance in mind. I enjoyed the learning and plan to continue. Thanks Coursera!
By SANDEEP M•
Apr 30, 2020
VERY HELPFUL AND EASY TO LEARN
By Abhijeet R•
Jul 26, 2019
best course to learn six sigma
By Luiz F•
May 19, 2018
Incredible course, I love it!
By Baddela S B•
Apr 27, 2021
well designed and explained.
By Kenan B•
Dec 27, 2020
It is very helpfull lecture.
By Dr. S R C•
Aug 20, 2020
I didn't receive certificate
By Caio V M G•
Nov 27, 2017
Good course, although it follows and explain almost exactly what is in the Certified Six Sigma Green Belt Handbook. They should add more practical examples on explanations and tests.
By Nicolas P•
Mar 2, 2019
Instructor/ videos add little to the reading material and videos barely cover any material from the book. Questions are not thought provoking, instead just mid video questions to regurgitate what was just said. Could have saved myself some money and just bout and read the book because thats effectively what I am doing.
By Hardeep S•
Feb 6, 2018
its not too much interactive
By Braves A G•
Sep 24, 2020
Six Sigma and the Organization (Advanced) by University System of Georgia taught me a new skill set of knowledge applicable to my overall career and self-development. The topics are all relevant and delivered professionally by the subject matter experts. The discussions and activities are well organized for learners to gain a better understanding of the course.
I really appreciate University System of Georgia and Coursera for granting me financial aid in completing this course. This opportunity gave me a life-changing learning experience.
Completing the course is worth the time and effort. Highly recommended to all learners to take this course.
Thank you Six Sigma and the Organization (Advanced) team! Thank you University System of Georgia!
Thank you Coursera!
By Peter N•
May 29, 2020
The Course is a very powerful one with well prepared learning materials and a super video learning material that enabled me to be well focused from the beginning till the end of the Course.
The impact of the course is huge and the exposure to my organizational practices are much.
I have recommended most of my colleagues in the Manufacturing sector to enroll for the course based on the great benefits and direct impact on personal development and career advancement.
By Gilberto T•
Apr 9, 2020
Excelente Curso, muy completo y profesional, excelente alternativa para crear los conocimientos necesarios para continuar con la acreditación. Cualquier persona aunque no tenga conocimientos básicos sobre las herramientas del curso puede hacerlo, aunque recomiendo realizar el curso Yellow Belt antes de comenzar este. Gracias a Coursera por tan maravilloso esfuerzo de democratizar y llevar conocimiento de calidad al alcance de todos.
By Pinakin S•
Feb 2, 2021
Very Informative course for Six Sigma. Learnt very much about Six Sigma and the Organization. Learnt about Quality Control tools and techniques. And six sigma as well as lean six Sigma tools.
By Parag G W•
Jul 1, 2020
Hhelpful and valuable content.
By sri h B•
Jun 10, 2020
it's very useful for my career