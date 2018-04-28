About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Six Sigma Green Belt Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Root Cause Analysis

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 51 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Lean Tools

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 79 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Statistical Process Control (SPC) & Control Plan

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Lean Tools for Process Control

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Six Sigma Green Belt Specialization

Six Sigma Green Belt

