This course is for you if you are looking to dive deeper into Six Sigma or strengthen and expand your knowledge of the basic components of green belt level of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes and performance. This course will take you deeper into the principles and tools associated with the "Improve" and "Control" phases of the DMAIC structure of Six Sigma.
This course is part of the Six Sigma Green Belt Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Root Cause Analysis
In this module, Dr. Bill Bailey will cover root cause analysis, which includes the 7-step model, counter measure, and "single-minute exchange of die" (SMED). This module also begins with a Yellow Belt Refresher Area, since some learners may have entered this course without having taken the previous belt material. This refresher area does not serve as a "replacement" for taking the material. It is only a "patch" for those who already have some knowledge of six sigma, but find the yellow belt specialization to be too introductory for their current situation. If you find yourself struggling with the green belt material in this course, it is highly recommended that you travel through the yellow belt specialization before attempting the green belt content.
Lean Tools
In this module, Dr. Bill Bailey will cover a more advance use of lean tools, including a look at the lean philosophy, lean goals, and lean systems. You will also be exposed to three important case studies. This module also begins with a Yellow Belt Refresher Area, since some learners may have entered this course without having taken the previous yellow belt material. This refresher area does not serve as a "replacement" for taking the yellow belt material. It is only a "patch" for those who already have some knowledge of six sigma, but find the yellow belt specialization to be too introductory for their current situation. If you find yourself struggling with the green belt material in this course, it is highly recommended that you travel through the yellow belt specialization before attempting the green belt content.
Statistical Process Control (SPC) & Control Plan
In this module, Dr. David Cook will cover statistical process control (SPC) and control plan.
Lean Tools for Process Control
In this module, Dr. David Cook will cover lean tools for process control.
Reviews
- 5 stars82.16%
- 4 stars14.33%
- 3 stars2.75%
- 2 stars0.73%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SIX SIGMA ADVANCED IMPROVE AND CONTROL PHASES
Overall, courses 1-3 were great! I think the final course should have more monitoring from those who are accomplished in Six Sigma.
SImplified version of the Lean Six Sigma book yet contains a significant amount of information.
This is a very well designed course which will help you learn about the six sigma's concept. It is a must if you are to gain knowledge on how industries are managed.
Great course to learn about six sigma Green belt from entrance level to expertise level. I highly recommend this course. Thank you all for the immense support throughout the course.
About the Six Sigma Green Belt Specialization
This specialization is for you if you are looking to learn more about the more advanced components of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes, performance, and quality assurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.