- Lean Six Sigma
- Process Improvement
- Six Sigma Green Belt
- Six Sigma
- Process Capability
Six Sigma Green Belt Specialization
Improve Your Career With Advanced Six Sigma. Dive deeper into proven principles and tools to improve quality assurance in your organization
About this Specialization
Upon completion of this specialization, learners will have created a project charter, project team charter, data collection plan, process map, control plan, along with null and alternative hypotheses, problem statement, business case, goal statement, process and scope description, and timeline. All these will be created using the six sigma principles and tools they learned.
Some related experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Six Sigma and the Organization (Advanced)
This course is for you if you are looking to dive deeper into Six Sigma or strengthen and expand your knowledge of the basic components of green belt level of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes and performance. This course will introduce you to the purpose of Six Sigma and its value to an organization. You will learn about the basic principles of Six Sigma and Lean. Your instructors will introduce you to, and have you apply, some of the tools and metrics that are critical components of Six Sigma. This course will provide you with the basic knowledge of the principles, roles, and responsibilities of Six Sigma and Lean.
Six Sigma Advanced Define and Measure Phases
This course is for you if you are looking to dive deeper into Six Sigma or strengthen and expand your knowledge of the basic components of green belt level of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes and performance. This course will take you deeper into the principles and tools associated with the "Define" and "Measure" phases of the DMAIC structure of Six Sigma.
Six Sigma Advanced Analyze Phase
This course is for you if you are looking to dive deeper into Six Sigma or strengthen and expand your knowledge of the basic components of green belt level of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes and performance. This course will take you deeper into the principles and tools associated with the "Analyze" phase of the DMAIC structure of Six Sigma.
Six Sigma Advanced Improve and Control Phases
This course is for you if you are looking to dive deeper into Six Sigma or strengthen and expand your knowledge of the basic components of green belt level of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes and performance. This course will take you deeper into the principles and tools associated with the "Improve" and "Control" phases of the DMAIC structure of Six Sigma.
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
