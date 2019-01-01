Profile

Christina Scherrer, PhD

Professor of Industrial Engineering

    Bio

    Dr. Scherrer is a full professor in the Systems and Industrial Engineering (SIE) department, which houses the Industrial Engineering Technology (IET) degree, the Apparel/Textile Technology (ATT) degree, undergraduate and masters degrees in Systems Engineering (SyE), the Master of Science in Quality Assurance (QA), and two Bachelor of Applied Science programs; Manufacturing Operations and Supply Chain Logistics. She has been on the faculty at SPSU and now KSU since Fall of 2005. She enjoys teaching, and is glad to be able to do that in the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology at KSU. Previously, she worked for Delta Air Lines, both in operational reliability and in pricing. While working on her Ph.D. she also taught high school math in Fulton County for a year. She enjoys doing research, especially in the area of applications of industrial engineering to the public sector. Past and current projects include modeling the nosocomial spread of tuberculosis, quantifying the benefit of school-based dental sealant programs, determining optimal locations and service selection for community health centers, and modeling childhood obesity interventions. Her other research area is education research. Recent projects in that area have been related to the effectiveness of on-line education, the impact of a high school outreach program, and the effectiveness of workshop-style instruction.

    Courses

    Six Sigma Tools for Improve and Control

    Six Sigma Advanced Define and Measure Phases

    Six Sigma Tools for Define and Measure

    Six Sigma Advanced Analyze Phase

    Six Sigma Tools for Analyze

    Six Sigma Principles

