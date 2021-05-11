This course will cover the Measure phase and portions of the Analyze phase of the Six Sigma DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control) process. You will learn about lean tools for process analysis, failure mode and effects analysis (FMEA), measurement system analysis (MSA) and gauge repeatability and reproducibility (GR&R), and you will be introduced to basic statistics. This course will outline useful measure and analysis phase tools and will give you an overview of statistics as they are related to the Six Sigma process.
This course is part of the Six Sigma Yellow Belt Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Statistics
- Binomial Distribution
- Data Analysis
- Causality
Instructors
Offered by
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Measurement System Analysis
Welcome to Six Sigma Tools for Analyze! This is the third course in the Six Sigma Yellow Belt Specialization. Your team of instructors, Dr. Bill Bailey, Dr. David Cook, Dr. Christine Scherrer, and Dr. Gregory Wiles, currently work in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology at Kennesaw State University. This module will introduce you to Measurement System Analysis (MSA) which is a key component of the Measure phase of the DMAIC process. You will also learn about Gauge Repeatability & Reproducibility (GR&R) and why it is used in the measurement phase.
Process Analysis Tools
This module will introduce you to the Analysis phase of the DMAIC process. Process analysis helps you to better understand current processes and how they can be improved. You will be introduced to many of the different process analysis tools that are commonly used by Six Sigma experts. Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA) will also be introduced to help you better understand how to identify process failures.
Root Cause Analysis
Root cause analysis is a common problem solving step. Determining the root cause of something is an important aspect of uncovering the causes of a problem. In this module you will review the different tools used in determining root cause including 5-whys, process mapping, force-field analysis, and matrix charts.
Data Analysis
In this module you will be diving into the statistical side of Six Sigma. You will begin with learning about the basic distribution types which include normal and binomial. You will then proceed to variation and will learn the difference between common and special cause variation.
Reviews
- 5 stars78.03%
- 4 stars18.13%
- 3 stars3%
- 2 stars0.57%
- 1 star0.25%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SIX SIGMA TOOLS FOR ANALYZE
It was a Good Learning experience while Going to various topics and understanding. Basics of Six Sigma Were Cleared
The root cause analysis was very helpful with not focusing on the symptoms, but identifying the root cause.
Great Course and insights for six sigma and data analytics for determining the defects within the system using, FMEA, Tree analysis, Fish bone methods,.
This is really fantastic. I have learnt a lot from this course. This is my first certificate on six sigma. Thank you very much.
About the Six Sigma Yellow Belt Specialization
This specialization is for you if you are looking to learn more about Six Sigma or refresh your knowledge of the basic components of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes, performance, and quality assurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
What do I need to successfully complete this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.