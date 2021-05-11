About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Six Sigma Yellow Belt Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Statistics
  • Binomial Distribution
  • Data Analysis
  • Causality
Instructors

Offered by

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Measurement System Analysis

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Process Analysis Tools

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Root Cause Analysis

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Data Analysis

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 23 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Six Sigma Yellow Belt Specialization

Six Sigma Yellow Belt

