About the Course

This course will cover the Measure phase and portions of the Analyze phase of the Six Sigma DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control) process. You will learn about lean tools for process analysis, failure mode and effects analysis (FMEA), measurement system analysis (MSA) and gauge repeatability and reproducibility (GR&R), and you will be introduced to basic statistics. This course will outline useful measure and analysis phase tools and will give you an overview of statistics as they are related to the Six Sigma process. The statistics module will provide you with an overview of the concepts and you will be given multiple example problems to see how to apply these concepts. Every module will include readings, discussions, lecture videos, and quizzes to help make sure you understand the material and concepts that are studied. Our applied curriculum is built around the latest handbook The Certified Six Sigma Handbook (2nd edition) and students will develop /learn the fundamentals of Six Sigma. Registration includes online access to course content, projects, and resources but does not include the companion text The Certified Six Sigma Handbook (2nd edition). The companion text is not required to complete the assignments. However, the text is a recognized handbook used by professionals in the field. Also, it is a highly recommended text for those wishing to move forward in Six Sigma and eventually gain certification from professional agencies such as American Society for Quality (ASQ)....

Top reviews

KM

Nov 29, 2020

Great course to learn about the in-depth idea of Six Sigma with applications. I highly recommend this course. Thank you all for the immense support throughout the course.

ET

Oct 15, 2018

I enjoy the clear presentations of the lecturers. The lecture slides are extremely helpful. The lectures compliment very well the ideas mentioned in the textbook.

By Edgar C L

Apr 27, 2018

Easy to comprehend. It provides a gist of the handbook without omitting essential information.

By Dina H

Apr 11, 2020

This content is very helpful. every week contains lessons that keep me learned more about analysis in six sigma. thank you so much for this effort.

By Thomas S

Oct 29, 2017

It teaches real, practical tools. The material is well explained and engaging.

By Irene A A

Dec 21, 2018

Great and easy to understand

By Maria L F S

Jan 9, 2019

Very clear and useful.

By Gregorio A A P

Oct 17, 2017

EXCELLENT COURSE

By Prathmesh K

Sep 16, 2017

Nice content

By Azuka O

Aug 12, 2018

Good

By Edmundo T

Oct 16, 2018

I enjoy the clear presentations of the lecturers. The lecture slides are extremely helpful. The lectures compliment very well the ideas mentioned in the textbook.

By Monjur A

Jun 25, 2020

This is really fantastic. I have learnt a lot from this course. This is my first certificate on six sigma. Thank you very much.

By SONIYA

Oct 12, 2019

I am always afraid of the normal distribution. But in the professor's way in this course made me easily understand about it.

By Rajesh C

May 11, 2020

It was a Good Learning experience while Going to various topics and understanding. Basics of Six Sigma Were Cleared

By RANJEET S M

May 4, 2020

"One should keep learning and Coursera is make this possible for learners to keep learning continuously"

By Alex T

Jun 7, 2020

Love all of you, thank so much. My english not well, I'll try for understanding all fo thing

By Giovanna A C

Sep 2, 2019

Great course, really well explained and material is extensive. Highly recommed it !

By Conor M

May 8, 2020

While the rest of the content is great, David Cook's sections are not good. In these sections the content on the slides is often unrelated to the content in the voiceover which makes either very hard to follow. The quizzes in these sections are also terrible, mostly testing your ability to remember exactly how David Cook worded a sentence rather than anything applicable in practice.

By sowdamini t

May 27, 2020

Really its a breakthrough course for the beginners. I learned many concepts of six sigma like Root cause analysis, process mapping. I should thank full to my ( GITAM UNIVERSITY) for providing an international platform to enhance our research contribution. My heartfelt thanks to the course instructors for explaining the concept in a simpler way with easy terms.

By Eduardo L

Feb 28, 2020

Excellent course, you know many tools to analyze the current state and determinete where the improvements will focus to processes, on the other hand, you get the bases of probability and statistics applied on manufacturing or service enviorement.

By Abhishek P G

Jun 19, 2020

This course gives a comprehensive view of the main resources that you can use to design virtual courses. I loved the discussion forums, and all professors showed a high level of expertise and professionalism. Highly recommended!

By Mrs.MALINI. K V

May 22, 2020

Very neatly crafted course to understand six sigma tools for analysis .I enjoyed learning. Thank you respected course instructors

By Mohd S

Jun 8, 2020

it was an interested session. and it helped me a lot to burnish my concepts of analyzing.

By Chaiwat l

May 4, 2020

Six sigma Tool can use and develop for analysis about the working as well.

By JEFFERY N A

Feb 24, 2019

THANK YOU ALL FOR SIMPLIFYING THE COURSE AND GOOD TEACHING METHODOLOGIES

By Shailesh K

Apr 23, 2020

Purely satisfying and better than the first two courses in this program.

By Sriram P

Aug 7, 2019

The course was really helpful and it helped me gain a lot of knowledge

