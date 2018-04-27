KM
Nov 29, 2020
Great course to learn about the in-depth idea of Six Sigma with applications. I highly recommend this course. Thank you all for the immense support throughout the course.
ET
Oct 15, 2018
I enjoy the clear presentations of the lecturers. The lecture slides are extremely helpful. The lectures compliment very well the ideas mentioned in the textbook.
By Edgar C L•
Apr 27, 2018
Easy to comprehend. It provides a gist of the handbook without omitting essential information.
By Dina H•
Apr 11, 2020
This content is very helpful. every week contains lessons that keep me learned more about analysis in six sigma. thank you so much for this effort.
By Thomas S•
Oct 29, 2017
It teaches real, practical tools. The material is well explained and engaging.
By Irene A A•
Dec 21, 2018
Great and easy to understand
By Maria L F S•
Jan 9, 2019
Very clear and useful.
By Gregorio A A P•
Oct 17, 2017
EXCELLENT COURSE
By Prathmesh K•
Sep 16, 2017
Nice content
By Azuka O•
Aug 12, 2018
Good
By Edmundo T•
Oct 16, 2018
By Monjur A•
Jun 25, 2020
This is really fantastic. I have learnt a lot from this course. This is my first certificate on six sigma. Thank you very much.
By SONIYA•
Oct 12, 2019
I am always afraid of the normal distribution. But in the professor's way in this course made me easily understand about it.
By Rajesh C•
May 11, 2020
It was a Good Learning experience while Going to various topics and understanding. Basics of Six Sigma Were Cleared
By RANJEET S M•
May 4, 2020
"One should keep learning and Coursera is make this possible for learners to keep learning continuously"
By Alex T•
Jun 7, 2020
Love all of you, thank so much. My english not well, I'll try for understanding all fo thing
By Giovanna A C•
Sep 2, 2019
Great course, really well explained and material is extensive. Highly recommed it !
By Conor M•
May 8, 2020
While the rest of the content is great, David Cook's sections are not good. In these sections the content on the slides is often unrelated to the content in the voiceover which makes either very hard to follow. The quizzes in these sections are also terrible, mostly testing your ability to remember exactly how David Cook worded a sentence rather than anything applicable in practice.
By sowdamini t•
May 27, 2020
Really its a breakthrough course for the beginners. I learned many concepts of six sigma like Root cause analysis, process mapping. I should thank full to my ( GITAM UNIVERSITY) for providing an international platform to enhance our research contribution. My heartfelt thanks to the course instructors for explaining the concept in a simpler way with easy terms.
By Eduardo L•
Feb 28, 2020
Excellent course, you know many tools to analyze the current state and determinete where the improvements will focus to processes, on the other hand, you get the bases of probability and statistics applied on manufacturing or service enviorement.
By Abhishek P G•
Jun 19, 2020
This course gives a comprehensive view of the main resources that you can use to design virtual courses. I loved the discussion forums, and all professors showed a high level of expertise and professionalism. Highly recommended!
By Mrs.MALINI. K V•
May 22, 2020
Very neatly crafted course to understand six sigma tools for analysis .I enjoyed learning. Thank you respected course instructors
By Mohd S•
Jun 8, 2020
it was an interested session. and it helped me a lot to burnish my concepts of analyzing.
By Chaiwat l•
May 4, 2020
Six sigma Tool can use and develop for analysis about the working as well.
By JEFFERY N A•
Feb 24, 2019
THANK YOU ALL FOR SIMPLIFYING THE COURSE AND GOOD TEACHING METHODOLOGIES
By Shailesh K•
Apr 23, 2020
Purely satisfying and better than the first two courses in this program.
By Sriram P•
Aug 7, 2019
The course was really helpful and it helped me gain a lot of knowledge