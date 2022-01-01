- Project Management
- Lean Six Sigma
- Binomial Distribution
- Six Sigma
- Process Improvement
- Lean Methods
- Statistics
- Data Analysis
- Causality
Six Sigma Yellow Belt Specialization
Improve Your Career With Six Sigma Knowledge. Learn proven principles and tools to improve quality assurance in your organization
About this Specialization
Upon completion of this specialization, learners will have created a project charter, project team charter, data collection plan, process map, along with null and alternative hypotheses, problem statement, business case, goal statement, process and scope description, and timeline. All these will be created using the six sigma principles and tools they learned.
No prior experience required.
Six Sigma Principles
This course is for you if you are looking to learn more about Six Sigma or refresh your knowledge of the basic components of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes and performance. This course will introduce you to the purpose of Six Sigma and its value to an organization. You will learn about the basic principles of Six Sigma and Lean. Your instructors will introduce you to, and have you apply, some of the tools and metrics that are critical components of Six Sigma. This course will provide you with the basic knowledge of the principles, roles, and responsibilities of Six Sigma and Lean.
Six Sigma Tools for Define and Measure
This course is for you if you are looking to learn more about Six Sigma or refresh your knowledge of the basic components of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes and performance. This course will cover the Define phase and introduce you to the Measure phase of the DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control) process. You will learn about Six Sigma project development and implementation, you will become familiar with project management tools, you will be introduced to statistics and understand its significance to Six Sigma, and finally you will learn about data collection and its importance to an organization.
Six Sigma Tools for Analyze
This course will cover the Measure phase and portions of the Analyze phase of the Six Sigma DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control) process. You will learn about lean tools for process analysis, failure mode and effects analysis (FMEA), measurement system analysis (MSA) and gauge repeatability and reproducibility (GR&R), and you will be introduced to basic statistics. This course will outline useful measure and analysis phase tools and will give you an overview of statistics as they are related to the Six Sigma process.
Six Sigma Tools for Improve and Control
This course will provide you will the tools necessary to complete the final components of the analyze phase as well as the improve and control phases of the Six Sigma DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control) process. This course is the final course in the Six Sigma Yellow Belt Specialization. You will learn about relationships from data using correlation and regression as well as the different hypothesis terms in hypothesis testing. This course will provide you with tools and techniques for improvement. You will also understand the importance of a control plan, as well as its key characteristics, for maintaining process improvements. Every module will include readings, discussions, lecture videos, and quizzes to help make sure you understand the material and concepts that are studied.
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
