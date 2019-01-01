Bill Bailey is an educator and consultant. He received his PhD in Technology Management (Quality Systems Specialization) from Indiana State University in 2011. He also holds a Master of Science in Industrial Technology degree from North Carolina A&T State University, and a Baccalaureate degree in Psychology and English. Dr. Bailey has extensive manufacturing experience, including lean implementation and training & development. Work in industry includes several years of lean implementation. . In industry, he taught process improvement to production employees and top executives. He holds a Six Sigma Blackbelt, and currently trains Six Sigma Greenbelts and Blackbelts. He has served as an examiner for several Baldrige based award processes, including The Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, and state awards in North Carolina and Georgia (Georgia Oglethorpe Award Process). He is a member of the American Society for Quality, The Association of Technology, Management and Applied Engineering, and The Society of Manufacturing Engineers. His research and consulting interests include the improvement of organizational performance through quality initiatives such as the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award Process, Six Sigma, Lean, etc., and the application of these initiatives to manufacturing, education, services and healthcare.