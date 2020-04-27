This course is for you if you are looking to dive deeper into Six Sigma or strengthen and expand your knowledge of the basic components of green belt level of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes and performance. This course will take you deeper into the principles and tools associated with the "Define" and "Measure" phases of the DMAIC structure of Six Sigma.
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Yellow Belt Refresher - Team Basics
This module is a Yellow Belt Refresher Area, since some learners may have entered this course without having taken the previous yellow belt material. This refresher area does not serve as a "replacement" for taking the yellow belt specialization. It is only a "patch" for those who already have some knowledge of six sigma, but find the yellow belt specialization to be too introductory for their current situation. If you find yourself struggling with the green belt material in this course, it is highly recommended that you travel through the yellow belt specialization before attempting the green belt content. In this module you will learn about team development, different types of teams, tools for decision making, and tools for communication.
Process Analysis and Documentation
In this module you will learn the application of process maps and flow charts swim lane. You will also about the application of: written procedures and works instructions, CEDAC, the Pareto diagram, and the relationship matrix.
Probability and Statistics - pt1
In this module, you will learn how mutually-exclusive events and independent events relate to probability. You will also learn how to solve basic probability problems, including those that require the addition, multiplicative, and conditional rules of probability.
Probability and Statistics - pt2
In this module, you will learn how to solve probability problems related to combinations and permutations. You will also learn about central limit theorem and how to apply it to the concept of confidence intervals. This module also touches on descriptive and inferential statistics.
The course is excellent and helped me to better use excel for statistics. I think including more practice examples would be better.\n\nThank you for this course
Tema super interesante y complejo de entender. Al final después de repetir las lecciones, queda más claro el contenido. Recomendable al 100 %. Gracias a los profesores.
Course is interesting but I felt if there are more examples in the quiz, it would be more challenging.
Amaizing Course, I am a Business Management Engineering Student, but I'm in an exchange program actually and this course made me remember all the topics I have been studied in my Quality Classes.
About the Six Sigma Green Belt Specialization
This specialization is for you if you are looking to learn more about the more advanced components of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes, performance, and quality assurance.
