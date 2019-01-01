University System of Georgia Logo

The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.

Ana T. Baida, Ed.D.

Ana T. Baida, Ed.D.

Executive Director
Department of Career Planning and Development
Andy Green, Ph.D.

Andy Green, Ph.D.

Assistant Professor of Information Security and Assurance
Kennesaw State University - Department of Information Systems and Security
Anissa Lokey-Vega, Ph.D.

Anissa Lokey-Vega, Ph.D.

Assistant Professor of Instructional Technology
Department of Instructional Technology
Bill Bailey, PhD

Bill Bailey, PhD

Assistant Professor of Industrial Engineering
Department of Systems and Industrial Engineering
Christina Scherrer, PhD

Christina Scherrer, PhD

Professor of Industrial Engineering
Department of Systems and Industrial Engineering
Dan Stotz

Dan Stotz

Director, Online Executive Education
Michael J. Coles College of Business, Kennesaw State University
David Kirkland, M.S.

David Kirkland, M.S.

Lead Instructional Designer
New Learning Models
David Cook, PhD

David Cook, PhD

Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering Technology
Department of Mechanical Engineering Technology
Dr. Traci Carte

Dr. Traci Carte

Associate Professor Chair, Information Systems
Information Systems
Dr. Humayun Zafar, CEH, CISM, CRISC, PCIP

Dr. Humayun Zafar, CEH, CISM, CRISC, PCIP

Professor of Information Security and Assurance
Information Systems and Security
Gregory Wiles, PhD

Gregory Wiles, PhD

Interim Chair and Assistant Professor
Department of Systems and Industrial Engineering
Herbert J. Mattord, Ph.D., CISM, CISSP, CDP

Herbert J. Mattord, Ph.D., CISM, CISSP, CDP

Professor of Information Security
Information Systems and Security
Jim Cope, Ph.D.

Jim Cope, Ph.D.

Executive Director
The Distance Learning Center, Kennesaw State University
Lois A. Jordan

Lois A. Jordan

Lecturer of Industrial and Systems Engineering
Industrial and Systems Engineering
Michael Whitman, Ph.D., CISM, CISSP

Michael Whitman, Ph.D., CISM, CISSP

Professor of Information Security
Department of Information Systems and Security
Tamara Michele Powell

Tamara Michele Powell

Director, College of Humanities and Social Sciences Office of Distance Education
College of Humanities and Social Sciences/English
Tiffani Kristine Reardon

Tiffani Kristine Reardon

Instructional Designer
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Wes Rhea, J.D.

Wes Rhea, J.D.

Senior Lecturer
Information Systems
