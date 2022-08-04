With the digitization of information, most expertise is now available online with search engines such as Google. Therefore, experts for hire for certified occupations such as law, medicine, and accounting are likely to be automated and commodified. As a result, one has to transition from an expert for hire to a trusted advisor. This course, taught by Professor Jagdish Sheth, 2020 Padma Bhushan Award winner for Literature and Education, is based on interviews with more than 30 CEOs and chairmans of very large enterprises with the goal of identifying attributes of a trusted advisor. We highlight 7 specific attributes of great advisors including integrity, empathy, selfless independence, and big picture thinking. The best trusted advisors are those who have experienced adversity in their own lives.
Skills you will gain
- 4. Understand the importance of selfless independence
- 3. Learn why not all experts are capable of becoming trusted advisors
- 2. Understand how a professional relationship is enhanced by a personal client relationship
- 1. Understand how to be a deep generalist
- 5. Understand why listening rather than telling is ultimately what matters for becoming a trusted advisor.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
How to Become a Trusted Advisor
3 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 63 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete
How Companies Gain Competitive Advantage Through Customer Loyalty
4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
About the Customer Centricity with Professor Jagdish Sheth Specialization
