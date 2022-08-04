About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Customer Centricity with Professor Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Beginner Level

At least three to five years of work experience and graduate degrees in business and psychology is recommended.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • 4. Understand the importance of selfless independence
  • 3. Learn why not all experts are capable of becoming trusted advisors
  • 2. Understand how a professional relationship is enhanced by a personal client relationship
  • 1. Understand how to be a deep generalist
  • 5. Understand why listening rather than telling is ultimately what matters for becoming a trusted advisor.
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

How to Become a Trusted Advisor

3 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 63 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

How Companies Gain Competitive Advantage Through Customer Loyalty

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

