This is a master class in Customer Centricity. Professor Jagdish Sheth, 2020 Padma Bhushan Award winner for Literature and Education, guides you through proven strategies and practical steps for implementing customer centricity practices into your business. Professor Sheth shares wisdom and insight from decades of experience, years of research, and recommendations from multiple senior industry leaders to help grow your business and cut costs by keeping the customers you have by creating a customer centric culture.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will learn how to grow their business and cut costs by keeping the customers they have by creating a customer centric culture. They will solve business problems posed by Professor Sheth in order to put what they have learned into real world scenarios.