University System of Georgia
Customer Centricity with Professor Jagdish Sheth Specialization
University System of Georgia

Customer Centricity with Professor Jagdish Sheth Specialization

Master Strategies to Grow Revenue & Cut Costs . Build Your Business Through Customer Loyalty & Advocacy

Taught in English

Jagdish Sheth

Instructor: Jagdish Sheth

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(9 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(9 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from University System of Georgia
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 4 course series

Customer Centricity as Competitive Advantage - Jagdish Sheth

Course 110 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: 4. Understand why a shift away the cost accounting system is crucial for creating a customer centric organization
Category: 3. Understand how processes and legacy systems are key obstacles to implementing customer centricity
Category: 1. Understand the economic value of customer centricity
Category: 2. Understand the cumulative value of customer loyalty
Category: 5. Understand why the role of chief customer officer must be created at the corporate level to coordinate and integrate activities across products and business units

How to Become a Trusted Advisor with Jagdish Sheth

Course 27 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: 5. Understand why listening rather than telling is ultimately what matters for becoming a trusted advisor.
Category: 3. Learn why not all experts are capable of becoming trusted advisors
Category: 1. Understand how to be a deep generalist
Category: 2. Understand how a professional relationship is enhanced by a personal client relationship
Category: 4. Understand the importance of selfless independence

Managing Customer Expectations with Jagdish Sheth

Course 37 hours4.6 (10 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: 4. Learn from human resource functions how to shape customer expectations in the same way that HR shapes employee expectations
Category: 5. Understand why abandoning customers with unrealistic expectations improves the bottom line
Category: 2. Understand why customers’ attitudes are becoming more divergent
Category: 3. Understand why shaping customer expectations requires a unique skillset
Category: 1. Learn how to segment based on customer expectations

Strategies for Planned Social Change with Jagdish Sheth

Course 45 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: 5. Understand why rules and regulations become necessary when customers have negative predispositions and lack desired behavior
Category: 1. Understand how to participate in social change
Category: 4. Understand how to identify customers with desired behavior but negative predispositions
Category: 3. Understand how to identify customers who have predispositions but no desired behavior
Category: 2. Understand how to effectively link corporate social responsibility and social causes

Instructor

Jagdish Sheth
University System of Georgia
12 Courses2,178 learners

Offered by

University System of Georgia

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions